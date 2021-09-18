Virginia tops Fairleigh Dickinson in final nonconference match

The Virginia volleyball team swept its third opponent of the weekend after defeating Fairleigh Dickinson in straight sets, 25-15, 25-20, 25-17, Saturday afternoon in Mem Gym.

Virginia (7-3) finished the weekend undefeated and won its second and final tournament of the 2021 regular season. Virginia right side hitter Mary Shaffer was named Tournament MVP, while outside hitter Brooklyn Borum also nabbed All-Tournament honors.

Virginia led 11-10 early in the first set before registering seven unanswered points. The Cavaliers capped off the opening set with another three unanswered points to win game No. 1, 25-15. Borum and Shaffer tallied five kills each in the set.

In the second set, the Cavaliers were able to withstand a 6-0 run by FDU, which tied the game, 18-18. Then, Virginia orchestrated a 5-0 run of its own to take a 23-18 lead before ultimately winning the set, 25-20.

Borum posted six of her match-high 14 kills in the third. Virginia grasped a 16-9 lead midway through the set and never looked back. Borum fittingly sent a ball to the floor as the Hoos had match point to end the set and match.

Cavaliers’ right side hitter Mary Shaffer was named Tournament MVP, while outside hitter Brooklyn Borum was tabbed an All-Tournament selection.