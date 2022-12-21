Virginia to return key upperclassmen for 2023 season

Not only did Virginia officially add to its roster during the start of the early signing period on Wednesday, Cavaliers coach Tony Elliott also announced 10 key upperclassmen will return to the team, too.

“So, obviously I know we lost some guys,” Elliott said, “going into the portal, but we also had a good number of guys that decided that they want to come back and make another run at it.”

Elliott said defensive end Kam Butler and defensive lineman Aaron Faumui will take the NCAA up on the extra year of eligibility it granted all UVa players whose eligibility would’ve expired after this past season.

Butler announced his intentions to earlier this month, but Faumui hadn’t.

The pair combined for 68 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and seven sacks.

Those two on the defensive front aren’t the only ones at that position who will be back either. Defensive end Paul Akere as well as defensive end Chico Bennett Jr. are returning as well, according to Elliott.

Elliott said Akere, after spending this past fall with the Hoos following four seasons at Columbia, had job opportunities and could’ve entered the working world. Bennett, following a breakout campaign in which he tallied 34 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks, probably would’ve had an opportunity to play pro football.

Others choosing to spend another year with the Hoos include tight ends Grant Misch and Sackett Wood Jr. as well as defensive backs Antonio Clary and Coen King and linebackers Josh Ahern and Hunter Stewart.

Misch, Wood, Clary, King and Ahern were all starters at different times throughout the 2022 season for Cavaliers.