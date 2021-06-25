Virginia to hold welcome back event for baseball team on Saturday

Virginia baseball fans will get one more chance to cheer on the Cavaliers this weekend.

The UVa athletics department will host a welcome back event for the Wahoos on Saturday as they return home from the College World Series in Omaha, Neb.

The event, which will be free to the public, is scheduled to begin at noon on Saturday at Disharoon Park. Gates will open at 11:45 a.m. Seating for the event will be general admission. Fans will only be able to enter Disharoon Park through the right field gate.

Parking for the event will be available in the lower track lot and the JPJ south lot (formerly University Hall lot) on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Saturday's welcome back event will include comments from Virginia baseball coach Brian O'Connor and several players as well as video highlights from the Cavaliers' run to the College World Series.

Virginia wrapped up its season late Thursday night with a 6-2 loss to Texas in the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha. It concluded a memorable postseason run that included a walk-off home run from Devin Ortiz in the deciding game of the Columbia Regional, a Kyle Teel grand slam in Game 3 of the Columbia Super Regional that propelled UVa to Omaha and Logan Michaels' memorable Father's Day performance against Tennessee.

