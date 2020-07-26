Current Virginia tight end and Tazewell native T.J. Kitts announced Saturday night that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
“It is hard for me to sit down and write this, but as of today, I have officially tested positive for COVID-19,” Kitts wrote on Twitter. “I want to be as open as I can about it in hopes that my experience can help others.”
Kitts went on to detail his recent weeks and the experiences that led up to him contracting the virus.
“I live in a small town and have just been to a few restaurants,” Kitts wrote. “I assumed that there would be no way that I would test positive in a town this small. I still have no clue where I contracted it, but I still did.”
The tight end’s symptoms are mild. He says the symptoms started with headaches and dizziness, but it wasn’t overwhelming.
He eventually started sleeping more and felt like he needed to take naps. Just before the weekend, he lost his sense of smell and taste, which is a common symptom of COVID-19. That urged him to get tested for the virus.
The test came back positive.
“None of those symptoms can compare to the guilt and worry I feel though,” Kitts said. “I worry for the other people in my family, anyone I have come in contact with, and myself. As of now everyone else has tested negative in my family. The only thing I can do now is isolate and pray for a full recovery.”
Kitts has been with UVa for three seasons, starting in 2017. He’s yet to appear in a game for the Cavaliers.
