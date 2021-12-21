 Skip to main content
Virginia-Texas Southern women's basketball game cancelled
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Wednesday's scheduled women’s basketball game between Virginia and Texas Southern has been canceled as a rise in COVID-19 cases in the United States continues to cause disruptions to sports schedules.

Texas Southern announced Tuesday that it has paused all women's basketball activities for the next several days for "the health and safety of its program's student-athletes."

The game will not be rescheduled.

It is the first postponement or game cancellation for the Cavaliers this season. Texas Southern, meanwhile, has had three of its previous four scheduled games canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the opposing teams.

The Tigers were supposed to play games on Monday and Tuesday at Tulane before hosting Virginia on Wednesday. Texas Southern also had a game at UCLA canceled last Thursday

Virginia will have an eight-day break before returning to action on Thursday, Dec. 30 when it hosts No. 20 Notre Dame at 7 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena.

