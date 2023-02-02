MOBILE, Ala. — Chamarri Conner spent five seasons at Virginia Tech, but this week said it wasn’t until his final go-around with the Hokies this past fall that he gained the knowledge that’s come in handy during every important interview with a coach or scout at the Senior Bowl.

“I learned a lot over the years,” Conner said, “but definitely a lot more with Coach [Brent] Pry this year. I think he definitely helped me understand lot more about football and the big picture of defenses.”

Conner credited Hokies defensive coordinator Chris Marve and safeties coach Pierson Prioleau for that as well. The 2022 campaign was Pry’s first in Blacksburg.

“I always knew what the back end of the defense was doing,” Conner said, “but now I see how it all works together with the D-Line, linebackers, corners and safeties.”

He said being able to explain concepts, defenses and on-field responsibilities to scouts over the last few days in Mobile has been critical, considering NFL folks have varying opinions about where on the field he’ll play as a pro.

The 6-foot, 200-pounder starred at safety for Virginia Tech this past season, accumulating 67 tackles to go along with four tackles for loss and a pair of pass breakups. In previous seasons, Conner found action at traditional cornerback and nickel cornerback. He completed his career with 314 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and four interceptions.

This week, he’s taken Senior Bowl practice reps at both strong safety and the nickel spot.

“I need to show how versatile I am, the type of player I am and that I can cover, play in the box and do whatever they need,” he said.

“And I think it’s been great,” Conner said. “I can show teams that and all teams want a smart safety, so I’m able to show them what I can do.”

In drills, Conner has matched up with top slot receivers and tight ends from the American squad. Among them are speedy Houston receiver Nathaniel Dell, who is 5-foot-8 with excellent burst, and tight ends like Miami’s Will Mallory, who at 6-foot-4, 240 pounds is a much different athlete to guard against. Conner must display acceleration to keep up with playmakers like Dell and physicality to mirror imposing targets like Mallory.

Conner said he feels he’s managed those wide-ranging skill sets of his opponents well.

“There are a lot of good slot receivers, strong tight ends here, so it’s been great for me to have these guys to compete against,” he said.

In begin able to do so, Conner said: “I can play any position in the back end.”

He’s trying to become the latest in a long line of stellar secondary players from the Hokies — others in recent years include Kendall Fuller, Terrell Edmunds, Divine Deablo and Caleb Farley — to earn his way into the NFL via the draft.

“It’s a big opportunity for me,” Conner said. “I’ve just been enjoying and taking it all in with all the interviewing and talking to all the coaches and scouts, competing with the guys and trying to get better every day, every practice and really having the goal of trying to stack some days.”