Virginia Tech-Virginia football game now the season opener for both teams

“The latest I’ve heard is it’s likely we will not replace VMI,” Mendenhall said Friday. “That’s the latest I’ve heard and so that then would lead to an opening game versus Virginia Tech. Again, it’s not definitive yet. Latest I’ve heard though is that’s the direction we’re headed.”

Virginia Tech was originally scheduled to open its season against Liberty at Lane Stadium on Sept. 5. The matchup against the Flames shifted to Nov. 7 and N.C. State became the Hokies' season-opening opponent when the ACC revised its schedule in July. Now, the Hokies will open the season against the Cavaliers for just the fourth time in program history and the first time since 1972.