Virginia Tech steamrolls Virginia, regains Commonwealth Cup

The warning signs were there.

Virginia survived North Carolina 44-41 on Oct. 31 despite allowing 443 passing yards to Sam Howell.

The Wahoos allowed 197 rushing yards to Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham two weeks later, but timely turnovers saved the day.

A similar story played out last weekend against Boston College, when the offense bailed out a defense that allowed 520 passing yards to the Eagles.

Saturday, against Virginia Tech, UVa’s porous defense failed yet again. This time, the Cavaliers' offense didn’t bail it out.

Virginia Tech won back the Commonwealth Cup with a 33-15 victory over UVa, scoring on all five of its first-half possessions and not punting until its seventh possession of the game. The Hokies racked up an impressive 464 yards, holding the ball for 35 minutes.

“It hurts,” UVa linebacker Nick Jackson said. “We poured our hearts into this season. We poured our hearts into this game, and it hurts.”

Virginia hung in the game early, taking a 7-3 lead on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Brennan Armstrong to Keytaon Thompson.

The rest of the first half was all Virginia Tech.