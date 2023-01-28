Virginia Tech sinks 13 3-pointers in rout of Syracuse

BLACKSBURG — This time, Virginia Tech made 13 3-pointers against Syracuse.

This time, Virginia Tech beat Syracuse.

After fizzling from long range in a loss at Syracuse earlier this month, the Virginia Tech men's basketball team won the rematch with an 85-70 victory Saturday night at Cassell Coliseum.

The Hokies (13-8, 3-7 ACC) have followed up their seven-game losing streak with back-to-back wins.

The Orange (13-9, 6-5), who beat Virginia Tech 82-72 on Jan. 11, trailed by double digits for the entire second half Saturday.

Virginia Tech was just 3 of 19 from 3-point range against Syracuse's 2-3 zone defense in the first meeting but had 11 3-pointers by halftime Saturday.

Tech guard Hunter Cattoor, who missed the first meeting with a fractured elbow, had 20 points, six 3-pointers and eight assists in Saturday's win. He had 15 points and five 3-pointers in the first half. He finished 6 of 10 from 3-point range in the game.

It was Cattoor's second impressive game of the week. He had 15 points and five 3-pointers in Monday's win over Duke.

Grant Basile had 25 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Hokies, including 14 points in the first half. He was 11 of 23 from the field.

It also was Basile's second impressive game of the week. Basile had 24 points and eight rebounds in Monday's win over Duke. Basile also played well against Syracuse in the first meeting, when he had 26 points and 10 rebounds.

Virginia Tech power forward Justyn Mutts was again a great facilitator in the middle of Syracuse's zone. Mutts, who had a triple-double in last year's win over Syracuse, finished two assists shy of another triple-double Saturday. He had 11 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists Saturday.

Tech guard Darius Maddox, who had started all but one game for the Hokies this season, missed Saturday's game because of a family matter.

Freshman guard MJ Collins, who made the winning shot in Monday's win over Duke, started for the Hokies on Saturday. He had 11 points and three 3-pointers, with all his points coming in the first half.

John Camden had eight points off the bench for Virginia Tech.

The Hokies shot 53.3% from the field to the Orange's 46.9.

Tech had 26 assists on its 32 baskets.

Virginia Tech shot 40.6% from 3-point range (13 of 32). Syracuse made seven 3-pointers.

Tech outrebounded the Orange 37-26.

Freshman guard Judah Mintz had 21 points and eight assists for Syracuse. Justin Taylor had 12 points off the bench. Maliq Brown added 11 points.

The Hokies led 52-33 at halftime.

Virginia Tech shot a sizzling 62.5% from the field in the first half, including 55% from 3-point range (11 of 20).

Down 10-9, the Hokies went on a 9-0 run to grab an 18-10 lead with 13:00 left in the first half. They led the rest of the way.

The lead grew to 29-17 with 8:41 to go in the half. The Hokies had five 3-pointers at that point, including three from Cattoor.

Cattoor moved over from off-guard to point guard for the final nine minutes of the first half because Sean Pedulla got in foul trouble and went to the bench.

Pedulla finished the game with six points and four fouls in 17 minutes.

Down 62-42 with 13:52 left in the game, the visitors went on an 11-3 run to cut the lead to 65-53 with 11:01 to go.

But Virginia Tech answered with an 8-0 run.

After Mutts dunked, Basile made back-to-back baskets. Mutts scored again to extend the lead to 73-53 with 7:23 remaining.

Virginia Tech center Lynn Kidd, who had started against Duke instead of Maddox because of the Blue Devils' size, returned to a reserve role Saturday.