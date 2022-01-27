Virginia Tech rolls past Virginia women's basketball team in McLean's debut

The short notice didn’t bother Mir McLean.

Virginia’s newest player only found out earlier Thursday she’d be making her debut with the Cavaliers that night.

UVa was notified by the NCAA a few hours before its tipoff against rival Virginia Tech that McLean, a mid-year transfer from national power Connecticut, had been granted a waiver and was immediately eligible for the bout against the Hokies.

She was excellent off the bench, and showed no hesitation when driving the lane or taking a jumper. McLean tallied 11 points on 5-of-11 shooting to go along with eight rebounds.

Unfortunately for the Hoos, she was the lone bright spot in a losing effort as they were blown out, 71-42, by Virginia Tech in the Commonwealth Clash at John Paul Jones Arena.

McLean, the former McDonald’s All-American, didn’t check in until the Hokies (15-5, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) had already started to pull away from the Cavaliers (3-14, 0-7 ACC) late in the first quarter.

Virginia Tech closed the opening stanza on a 14-1 run to take a double-digit lead into the second quarter and, ultimately, en route to a season-series sweep of UVa. Tech took the first meeting on Jan. 18 in Blacksburg.

On the Hokies’ initial run, they got several second-chance opportunities — scoring six second-chance points off of four offensive boards in the first 10 minutes — while sophomore guard Georgia Amoore got comfortable from the field to begin a successful shooting night for herself. She buried a mid-range jumper and a 3 before senior guard Kayana Traylor made a layup to end the quarter’s scoring with the Hokies up 20-10.

Ahead of the first quarter ending, McLean checked in and then in the second quarter her spark on offense pushed the game to its most competitive moments.

Her first points as a member of the Cavaliers came on a jumper with 9:20 to play before halftime. She’d add a 3 and a layup, with the layup cutting Tech’s advantage to six points — at 25-19 — but that’s as close as UVa would get the rest of the way.

After the break, Virginia Tech sank six 3s in the third quarter with three of those coming from Amoore, who finished with a game-best 21 points. During that period, the Hokies also feasted on miscues, scoring 11 points off of six UVa turnovers.

Virginia Tech finished the third on a 21-6 run.

To complement Moore, Hokies guard Aisha Sheppard had 20 points.

The loss for the Hoos was their eighth straight setback.

