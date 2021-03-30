Virginia Tech pitching proves too much for Virginia softball team

The pitching wasn’t quite what UVa imagined, either, as the Hokies scored in six of the game’s seven innings.

UVa starting pitcher Aly Rayle allowed four runs in three innings, although three runs were unearned as her defense did her few favors. The junior was relieved in the top of the fourth by sophomore Mackenzie Wooten. The youngster had a tough day, allowing three runs without recording an out.

Virginia Tech scored one run in each of the first three innings before breaking the game open with a four-run fourth inning. Sophomore utility player Jayme Bailey smoked a triple down the left-field line with the bases loaded. The play put the Hokies up 6-0, and Bailey scored when sophomore infielder Kelsey Bennett singled to right field.

An additional run in the fifth inning helped give the Hokies the eight-run lead needed to complete a mercy-rule win. UVa fought off a potential mercy-rule defeat with McBride’s RBI single, which cut the lead to 8-1.

The top of Virginia Tech’s lineup did significant damage against UVa, with leadoff hitter Kelsey Brown, a sophomore outfielder, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored. The No. 2 hitter, freshman infielder Addy Greene, went 3-for-4 with an RBI and run scored.