Virginia Tech, others in college football rally around Virginia following shooting deaths of three players

Commonwealth Clash rivals Virginia and Virginia Tech are scheduled to meet in less than two weeks.

But none of that mattered on Monday in the aftermath of the late Sunday shooting that resulted in the death of UVa football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.

“On behalf of our entire Virginia Tech football family,” Hokies coach Brent Pry tweeted, “we are praying, sending sympathy and support to Coach [Tony] Elliott, his staff, his team, their families and the entire UVa community. You have our love and support. We are with you.”

The outpouring of empathy for the Cavaliers didn’t stop there with the Hoos’ chief rival.

College football is tight-knit, and there are coaches elsewhere who have worked with Elliott or members of his staff and feel his or their pain.

There are coaches, too, at other schools that tried to recruit Chandler, Davis or Perry before they decided on UVa. Players in other programs across the country who have ties to any of the three victims, to Virginia or any of the teammates that Chandler, Davis or Perry left behind were also impacted.

“I talked to Tony earlier this morning on text,” Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter said Monday to reporters in South Carolina.

Streeter and Elliott, who took the UVa job after an 11-year run on Clemson’s staff, worked alongside each other for seven of those seasons.

“[I] just said we’re praying for him and his program,” Streeter said, “and especially the families that were affected. Just a really, really tough situation. I know Tony is there for a reason. God put him there for a reason. And he has done an unbelievable job, wherever he’s been, just dealing with people. He’s a people guy. He knows the right things to say and how to move forward. But our thoughts and prayers are up for those families that were affected.”

At Michigan, coach Jim Harbaugh offered the Wolverines’ “deepest sympathies” to UVa. Michigan standout center Olu Oluwatimi is in his first season with Michigan after spending the last four as a member of the Cavaliers.

“Olu, it’s been a bit of a tough night for him,” Harbaugh said, “and he’s been in contact with his teammates there. We send our thoughts and prayers.”

Even UVa’s scheduled opponent for this Saturday, Coastal Carolina, and its coach Jamey Chadwell knew Davis, a South Carolina native, through recruiting.

Davis starred at Woodland High School in Dorchester, S.C.

“I remember him vividly,” Chadwell said. “That was actually my recruiting area, and so I know he was a fantastic player, but he was an exceptional, exceptional young man and you knew he was destined for some great things. Just heartbroken for him and the family there and all of the Woodland community because I know what he meant to them and I know every spring he’d come back and talk to their team and I know they’re hurting right now.”

Chadwell said the Chanticleers were “just heartbroken for UVa.”

Within the ACC, Louisville coach Scott Satterfield tweeted, “Prayers for all of UVa football players and staff,” and Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson tweeted, “The entire [Wake Forest] football program is heartbroken over the tragic loss of lives at UVa.”

The news hit closer to home for Hokies wide receivers coach Fontel Mines, a UVa alum, who tweeted: “Heartbroken and at a loss for words. Praying for the families impacted by this tragedy. UVa football staff and players have my love and support.”

Former Cavaliers coach Mike London, now in the same role at William & Mary, opened his allotted time on the Colonial Athletic Association coaches call remembering the lives of Chandler, Davis and Perry.

“I’d just like to pause for a second and think about the tragedy that just happened up in Charlottesville,” London said. “Those players that were lost, the trauma that occurred. So, thoughts and prayers go out to them. It’s always crazy with the pendulum of life. The highs are the highs and the lows are the lows and it’s how we’re impacted, so I know there are heavy hearts there.”