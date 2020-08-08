Virginia Tech golfer Mark Lawrence wins VSGA State Amateur

Virginia Tech golfer Mark Lawrence Jr. defeated 17-year-old David Stanford of Vienna on Saturday to win the 107th Virginia State Golf Association Amateur Championship at River Bend Club in Great Falls.
Lawrence, who lives in Richmond, beat Stanford 3 and 2 in the 36-hole final, fittingly meeting his family to celebrate just off the 16th green, just as he did at Creighton Farms in 2017 when he won his first State Amateur title.
The victory left Lawrence (Independence GC) in some rarified air in Virginia golf history. He became just the fourth player to win the State Amateur and State Open in the same year, joining Vinny Giles, Tom McKnight and Steve Smith. McKnight was the last golfer to achieve the feat 35 years ago.
Central to Saturday's victory was Lawrence’s short game, which came into play on two crucial holes that swung the momentum of the match. Lawrence led 3 up after the morning 18 holes and quickly pushed the lead to 4 up with a birdie on No. 1 to open the second 18. But he found himself in trouble off the tee on No. 2, his drive landing in the water in a penalty area, costing him a stroke.
Stanford (Army Navy CC) was safely in the fairway and reached the green in regulation. Lawrence’s third shot settled in the rough just behind the hole. After Stanford’s birdie attempt came up short, Lawrence hit a delicate chip that trickled into the hole for par, halving the hole.
“I typically get talked about as a guy who hits it pretty far,” Lawrence said. “But I work on my short game more than I work on anything else, and actually, what I feel is the best part of my game is my chipping. I have a lot of confidence in my wedges around the green, just because I’ve worked at it a lot.”
Fast forward to No. 12. Stanford won No. 7 with a birdie and No. 8 with a par to cut Lawrence’s lead in half, and the match status remained the same heading to the short, drivable par 4. For the second time Saturday, Lawrence tried to drive the green and pushed the ball right into a greenside bunker. Stanford’s drive settled short of the green, leaving him a good chance to get up and down for birdie. Instead, he left his pitch shot well short. He missed his birdie attempt and settled for a par.
“I just left it shorter than I wanted to, especially since he was in the bunker,” Stanford said.
Lawrence got out of the bunker and left himself 12 feet for birdie. He sunk the putt, leaving him 3 up with just six holes to play.
“Both bunker shots, I hit a hair heavy, just because you don’t want to hit it way past the hole,” Lawrence said. “I left myself 12 feet up the hill, right to left. I hit a bad putt this morning, but this afternoon, I finally put a good stroke on it and rolled it in.”
Stanford had a chance to creep closer on 14, but his par putt rolled around the edge of the cup and out. The players halved 15 with par, and Lawrence clinched the victory when both he and Stanford two putted for par on 16.
“You just have to be having the best day of your life to beat a guy like that,” Stanford said. “He just doesn’t make mistakes, and the only way you’re going to beat him is with a lot of birdies. It’s just tough.”
