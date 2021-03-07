Virginia takes advantage of its 'title fight' to win ACC regular-season championship

“They were coming back, so I thought that was significant,” Bennett said of the sequence, which he called “a pivotal moment.”

A pair of baskets from McKoy grew a 56-49 lead to 60-49 with 6:18 left. Louisville head coach Chris Mack called a timeout just six seconds later.

Virginia led by double digits in the early portion of the second half. Louisville cut the lead to as few as three points, but the Cavaliers hit back without Hauser and Huff on the court.

“We clawed back in it, and sometimes when you climb to get to that mountaintop, it doesn’t just allow you to slide to the other side of the mountain and go down easy,” Mack said. “You lose your grip and you fall back down. Good teams respond, and UVa’s a good team and they responded.”

Make no mistake; Hauser and Huff played the role of heavyweights when on the court.

Hauser scored 24 points in 30 minutes. Every time the Cavaliers needed a shot, the Marquette transfer delivered. He was sensational, and helped carry Virginia to the win with his 9-of-14 shooting performance.

“No matter how we defended I thought four or five of his makes, there’s nothing you can do about it,” Mack said. “There’s just nothing you can do.”