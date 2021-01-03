Virginia-Syracuse women's basketball game postponed due to COVID-19 issues

The Virginia women’s basketball team’s game against Syracuse, which was scheduled for Thursday has been postponed, the ACC announced Sunday night.

The decision comes as Virginia’s program remains in COVID-19 protocols. UVa first announced a positive test and postponed game on Dec. 19.

Syracuse is dealing with COVID-19 issues of its own. The Orange’s release said the decision was made out of “an abundance of caution” as both programs have dealt with virus issues in the past week.

For UVa, a challenging season continues.

The Cavaliers last played on Dec. 13, and the team has had three scheduled conference games postponed due to COVID-19. UVa has also dealt with significant injury issues, dramatically depleting the team’s roster. Its game earlier this season against George Washington was canceled due to injury issues outside of the virus.

On the court, the Cavaliers have struggled. They’re 0-5 this season, pushing through fatigue most games as several key players are asked to play 30 or more minutes per game as the team battles its injury issues.

Missing significant practice time may hinder the squad’s conditioning when the Cavaliers are able to return to the court.