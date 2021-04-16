Virginia swimming and diving coach Todd DeSorbo signs five-year extension

“I’m grateful to UVa, the athletic department, President [Jim] Ryan, Carla Williams and Dirk Katstra for supporting my staff and I the last few years and having confidence in our ability to continue to lead and advance this program,” DeSorbo said in a release. “I couldn’t be happier here in Charlottesville and with UVa. This position has brought significant challenges over the last four years but brought much more enjoyment. I wouldn’t trade this opportunity for anything, I love this team, each athlete and our staff.”

In addition to the women's national championship, DeSorbo, led the Virginia men’s swimming and diving team to a top-10 finish at the NCAA Championships this past season, the program's best finish since 2011. UVa, which finished ninth at the meet, picked up 28 All-America honors.

Prior to becoming the head coach at Virginia, DeSorbo was the associate head coach at N.C. State for six seasons. Since arriving in Charlottesville in August of 2017, DeSorbo has helped the Cavaliers' program reach new heights. With a brand-new contract extension, he plans to continue building on that success.

“My family is loving Charlottesville, and we’ve quickly planted deep roots in the community,” DeSorbo said. “My wife and children are our biggest fans. I couldn’t be prouder to be entrusted with the keys to continue to drive this program, but I’m even more proud of what these student-athletes have accomplished, as they are the true driving force behind any success we’ve had. I love each of them, and I’m excited for what the future holds for this program, as I can see that more success is imminent.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.