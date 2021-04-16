Virginia swimming and diving coach Todd DeSorbo signs five-year extension

Virginia swimming and diving coach Todd DeSorbo, who guided the Cavaliers' women's program to the national championship last month, has signed a five-year contract extension, the school announced on Friday.
The extension keeps DeSorbo, the 2020-21 CSCAA Women’s Coach of the Year, under contract with the Cavaliers through the 2026-2027 season.
“Todd has done an amazing job of creating a culture of excellence in and out of the pool," Virginia athletic director Carla Williams said in a release announcing the extension. "We are very excited about the future of UVa swimming and diving under his leadership.”
In his fourth year in Charlottesville, DeSorbo guided the Virginia women’s swimming and diving team to the best season in program history.
The Cavaliers captured the first national championship in program history and became the first ACC women's swimming and diving team to win the NCAA title. Virginia accomplished the feat thanks to a dominating effort at the NCAA women's swimming and diving championships, where the Cavaliers won six national titles in individual and relay events, the most ever by an ACC program.
During DeSorbo's tenure, the Virginia women have won one national championship, three ACC titles, two ACC Swimmer of the Year Awards and two ACC Freshman of the Year honors.
“I’m grateful to UVa, the athletic department, President [Jim] Ryan, Carla Williams and Dirk Katstra for supporting my staff and I the last few years and having confidence in our ability to continue to lead and advance this program,” DeSorbo said in a release. “I couldn’t be happier here in Charlottesville and with UVa. This position has brought significant challenges over the last four years but brought much more enjoyment. I wouldn’t trade this opportunity for anything, I love this team, each athlete and our staff.”
In addition to the women's national championship, DeSorbo, led the Virginia men’s swimming and diving team to a top-10 finish at the NCAA Championships this past season, the program's best finish since 2011. UVa, which finished ninth at the meet, picked up 28 All-America honors.
Prior to becoming the head coach at Virginia, DeSorbo was the associate head coach at N.C. State for six seasons. Since arriving in Charlottesville in August of 2017, DeSorbo has helped the Cavaliers' program reach new heights. With a brand-new contract extension, he plans to continue building on that success.
“My family is loving Charlottesville, and we’ve quickly planted deep roots in the community,” DeSorbo said. “My wife and children are our biggest fans. I couldn’t be prouder to be entrusted with the keys to continue to drive this program, but I’m even more proud of what these student-athletes have accomplished, as they are the true driving force behind any success we’ve had. I love each of them, and I’m excited for what the future holds for this program, as I can see that more success is imminent.”