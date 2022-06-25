Virginia swimmers capture nine medals at FINA World Championships

Fresh off of winning its second consecutive NCAA national championship, the University of Virginia women’s swimming program’s talent was again on full display against at the FINA World Championships in Budapest.

Current and former UVa swimmers combined to win nine medals during the competition, led by sophomore Alex Walsh, who won three gold medals.

Walsh, who won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics, captured gold in the 200-meter individual medley and was part of the United States’ 800-meter freestyle relay and 4x100-meter medley relay teams that earned first place finishes. Former Virginia swimmer Leah Smith also was part of the 800-meter freestyle relay team. She also won a bronze medal in the 400-meter freestyle.

Kate Douglass matched Walsh’s three medals, capturing bronze in the 200-meter breaststroke and as part of the women’s 4x100-meter freestyle relay and mixed 4x100-meter freestyle relay.

Emma Weyant closed out the individual events on Saturday with a bronze medal in the 400-meter individual medley with a time of 4:36.00.

Virginia head coach Todd DeSorbo was the Team USA women’s head coach for the World Championships. Along with UVa’s nine medals, DeSorbo guided Team USA to 25 medals overall. The U.S. women won 10 gold medals, five silver medals and 10 bronze medals.

Team USA’s 45 overall medals smashed the previous record for most medals won in swimming by a single nation at the World Championships. The United States held the previous record of 38, which was set in 2017.