Virginia swimmers bring home titles at National Championships

Matt King capped a big week for the University of Virginia swimming and diving program by taking gold in the 50-meter freestyle on the final night of the Phillips 66 National Championships in Irvine, Calif.

King set a UVa record in the 50 free in prelims (21.95) and then improved that record with a 21.83 in finals. It was the second national title of the week for King, who also won gold in the 100-meter freestyle. King tied with Zach Apple in the 100 freestyle final, with both swimmers touching the wall in 48.44. The time was a UVa long course record for King, who had already improved on his own record in the event during prelims.

In total, UVa swimmers finished with four national championships during the five-day meet.

On Wednesday, Gretchen Walsh won her first U.S. national title, taking gold in the 100-meter butterfly. Walsh jumped out to a commanding lead early in the race and held on for the win with a time of 57.44.

Walsh capped off a strong week with a silver medal in the women’s 50-meter freestyle on Saturday. She finished with a UVa-record time of 24.47 to place second. Walsh also earned a silver medal in the women’s 100-meter freestyle, setting a UVa record with a time of 53.86.

Jack Aikins won gold in the 200-meter backstroke on Wednesday night. Aikins jumped out to the lead early and held on for the win with a time of 1:57.52.

Bradford wins rowing gold

Virginia’s Sarah Bradford captured a gold medal at the 2022 World Rowing Under-19 Championships on Sunday in Varese, Italy.

Bradford was part of the United States’ women’s eight that defeated Great Britain (6:14.57) with a world-best championship time of 6:12.16. Germany claimed bronze with a time of 6:15.05.

“Awesome race by the USA U19 eight with Sarah Bradford to win the gold medal,” UVa head coach Kevin Sauer said.

Elsa Hartman and the United States’ women’s four finished fourth behind Italy (6:32.76), Romania (6:33.63) and France (6:35.64) with a time of 6:42.23. Cillian Mullen also placed fourth in the women’s quad for the United States. Mullen and her American teammates posted a time 6:35.79. Romania won the event at 6:29.50 followed by Germany (6:32.53) and Great Britain (6:33.54).