Thomas Heilman’s elite talent is well known throughout the swimming community in Central Virginia.

The 16-year-old has shattered records and racked up blue ribbons while leading the Western Albemarle High School boys swimming and diving team to VHSL Class 4 state championships each of the past two seasons.

Last month, the entire country got a glimpse at what Heilman can do in the pool during the Phillips 66 National Championships in Indianapolis.

Heilman, who trains with Cavalier Aquatics in addition to swimming for Western Albemarle, broke two national age group records during the meet and earned a spot on the U.S. swimming team for the upcoming FINA World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Heilman, a two-time Central Virginia boys swimmer of the year, earned second-place finishes in both the 200-meter butterfly and the 100-meter butterfly to become the first American male swimmer age 16 or younger to qualify for the world championships since Michael Phelps in 2001.

That impressive feat isn’t Heilman’s only competitive connection to Phelps.

In the 200 butterfly final, Heilman swam to a second-place finish in a time of 1:54.54, which broke Phelps’ 15-16 national age group record of 1:54.58. Phelps swam that time in 2001, which at the time was a new world record. Heilman’s time trailed only Carson Foster, a 21-year-old who won the event in 1:54.32.

“It’s obviously really cool just because its Michael Phelps and he is the greatest of all time,” Heilman said of breaking the swimming legend’s national age group record. “It’s also awesome, though, because he is someone I look up to in terms of his work ethic, discipline and what he did for the sport of swimming.”

Heilman delivered another record-setting performance in the 100 butterfly final at the national championships, finishing in 51.19 to place second and break his own 15-16 national age group record of 51.98 that he set in August of 2022. Dare Rose, who is 20 years old, won the event in 50.74.

Watching Heilman make history and earn a spot on the U.S. swim team was a proud moment for Gary Taylor, who coaches Heilman at Cavalier Aquatics.

“These are certainly otherworldly performances achieved by Thomas, but what makes him most special is his character,” Taylor said. “Thomas is very coachable, has a tremendous work ethic, strives to be his best self and is the consummate teammate. He is a humble, appreciative young man who represents Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA, Western Albemarle High School and the Charlottesville area at an extremely high level.”

Now Heilman will have the chance to showcase his talents on the world stage. He recently departed for Asia to continue preparing for the FINA World Aquatics Championships, which begin Friday and run through July 30 in Fukuoka, Japan.

“Having the U.S. flag on your cap is the greatest honor in swimming,” Heilman said. “I am grateful to have this opportunity to represent my country.”

Heilman’s two events will come in the later portion of the event. Preliminary heats for the men’s 200m butterfly are scheduled for July 24, with the semifinals taking place on July 25 and the finals on July 26. Preliminary heats for the men’s 100m butterfly are on July 27. The semifinals are slated for July 28 and the finals will be held on July 29.

“My goals are to improve from the trials in Indianapolis, build connections with my teammates and enjoy the experience,” Heilman said.

UVa swimmers set to compete

Heilman won’t be the only swimmer with Central Virginia ties competing at the World Championships.

Recent University of Virginia graduate Kate Douglass qualified for three events. She won the 200 IM and 100 freestyle and finished second in the 200 breaststroke at the national championships to qualify for the world championships in all three events.

She is one of four Cavaliers that will be competing in Japan.

Alex Walsh will swim in the 200 IM and the 400 IM, while her sister, Gretchen Walsh will compete in the 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly and 50 butterfly. Gretchen Walsh also will be part of the Team USA’s relay group along with fellow UVa swimmer Maxine Parker.