 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Virginia survives Old Dominion's upset attempt with last-second field goal

  • 0
Football_MK08.jpg

University of Virginia's Dontayvion Wicks makes a catch during a game against Old Dominion University in Charlottesville, Va on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (Mike Kropf/The Daily Progress)

There’s something sweet about redemption.

Less than four minutes after he missed a kick that would’ve pushed Virginia’s lead to a two-score advantage, Cavaliers kicker Brendan Farrell’s 26-yard field goal as time expired gave UVa a 16-14 win over visiting Old Dominion on Saturday at Scott Stadium.

The Hoos led from the start until there was 1:01 to play in the fourth quarter when ODU quarterback Hayden Wolff connected with tight end Zack Kuntz for an 18-yard go-ahead touchdown that provided the Monarchs a one-point advantage.

That proved too much time left for UVa, though, which benefited from Demick Starling’s 37-yard kickoff return.

With good field position, quarterback Brennan Armstrong’s 30-yard pass to Lavel Davis Jr. put the Hoos in Old Dominion territory and after Armstrong’s 13-yard run they were close enough to try the field goal.

People are also reading…

The Cavaliers improved to 2-1 with the narrow victory.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Could Cam Newton have been a Hokie?

Could Cam Newton have been a Hokie?

How close did Cam Newton come to being a Hokie? In a new television show, Newton – the 2010 Heisman Trophy winner at Auburn and former No. 1 NFL Draft Pick – reveals he thought about playing for Frank Beamer at Virginia Tech, and not for a reason many would guess.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert