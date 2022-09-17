Virginia survives Old Dominion's upset attempt with last-second field goal

There’s something sweet about redemption.

Less than four minutes after he missed a kick that would’ve pushed Virginia’s lead to a two-score advantage, Cavaliers kicker Brendan Farrell’s 26-yard field goal as time expired gave UVa a 16-14 win over visiting Old Dominion on Saturday at Scott Stadium.

The Hoos led from the start until there was 1:01 to play in the fourth quarter when ODU quarterback Hayden Wolff connected with tight end Zack Kuntz for an 18-yard go-ahead touchdown that provided the Monarchs a one-point advantage.

That proved too much time left for UVa, though, which benefited from Demick Starling’s 37-yard kickoff return.

With good field position, quarterback Brennan Armstrong’s 30-yard pass to Lavel Davis Jr. put the Hoos in Old Dominion territory and after Armstrong’s 13-yard run they were close enough to try the field goal.

The Cavaliers improved to 2-1 with the narrow victory.