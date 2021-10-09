Virginia storms back from 17 points down to stun Louisville

Neither team scored a touchdown the rest of the half.

UVa settled for a pair of short field goals from Brendan Farrell, who continues to start in place of injured kicker Justin Duenkel. Louisville added a 25-yard field goal from James Turner. Each side also missed a first-half field goal, as kickers were focal points in the first 30 minutes.

UVa led 13-10 at halftime, thanks to inefficient red-zone possessions. Brennan Armstrong starred at quarterback for the Cavaliers, throwing for 274 yards in the first half. He finished with 488 passing yards and three touchdowns. Henry caught seven balls for 139 yards in the half, taking on a bigger role after a first-quarter injury to Dontayvion Wicks. Henry caught nine passes for 179 yards and a touchdown in the contest.

Louisville jumped all over UVa in the third quarter.

The Cardinals used a 52-yard touchdown run from Hassan Hall on its first possession of the second half to take a 17-13 lead. Hall rushed for over 100 yards in the game despite only having one carry for two yards in the first half.

Armstrong fired an interception to Trey Franklin on the next drive, and Louisville turned that mistake into a 28-yard field goal from Turner.