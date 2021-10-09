Virginia storms back from 17 points down to stun Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bronco Mendenhall told the media this week he often hears, “This is the first time since …” immediately following Virginia victories.
Last week, the Cavaliers won at Miami for the first time since 2011.
He heard it again Saturday after UVa’s dramatic 34-33 win over Louisville.
The Cavaliers won at Louisville for the first time ever Saturday, and they picked up consecutive ACC road wins for the first time since 2011. Mendenhall’s team erased a 17-point deficit, recording the team’s first double-digit, fourth-quarter comeback victory since a 2015 win over Syracuse.
It was a resilient performance from the Cavaliers, who played well for 45 minutes. The third quarter was the team’s only blemish.
The game looked like it would be a shootout in the opening minutes.
UVa drove 85 yards for a touchdown on its opening drive, using a 30-yard pass from Armstrong to Ra’Shaun Henry on third-and-16 from inside its 10-yard line to jumpstart the possession. The drive ended on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Armstrong to Billy Kemp IV.
Louisville countered with a 91-yard touchdown strike on its first offensive play of the game. Quarterback Malik Cunningham hit Tyler Harrell over the middle of the field, and he outran UVa’s defenders to the end zone.
Neither team scored a touchdown the rest of the half.
UVa settled for a pair of short field goals from Brendan Farrell, who continues to start in place of injured kicker Justin Duenkel. Louisville added a 25-yard field goal from James Turner. Each side also missed a first-half field goal, as kickers were focal points in the first 30 minutes.
UVa led 13-10 at halftime, thanks to inefficient red-zone possessions. Brennan Armstrong starred at quarterback for the Cavaliers, throwing for 274 yards in the first half. He finished with 488 passing yards and three touchdowns. Henry caught seven balls for 139 yards in the half, taking on a bigger role after a first-quarter injury to Dontayvion Wicks. Henry caught nine passes for 179 yards and a touchdown in the contest.
Louisville jumped all over UVa in the third quarter.
The Cardinals used a 52-yard touchdown run from Hassan Hall on its first possession of the second half to take a 17-13 lead. Hall rushed for over 100 yards in the game despite only having one carry for two yards in the first half.
Armstrong fired an interception to Trey Franklin on the next drive, and Louisville turned that mistake into a 28-yard field goal from Turner.
UVa’s next possession quickly sputtered. A holding penalty brought back a third-down conversion and was followed by a sack. A 29-yard punt from Jacob Finn only made matters worse. Four plays later, the Cardinals found the end zone to take a 27-13 lead.
Armstrong’s first pass of the next drive was tipped into the air and intercepted by Kenderick Duncan. Louisville turned the mistake into a 38-yard Turner field goal to take a 30-13 lead after three quarters of play. Louisville fans spent much of the quarter cheering.
Scott Satterfield’s team outscored the Cavaliers 20-0 in the third quarter.
The fourth quarter was all Virginia.
A 10-play, 75-yard drive that stretched into the start of fourth quarter helped Virginia pull within 10 points. The Cavaliers trailed 30-20 after a five-yard rushing touchdown from Keytaon Thompson.
After forcing a three-and-out, UVa marched 73 yards in eight plays. A three-yard touchdown pass from Armstrong to Jelani Woods pulled UVa to within 30-27 with 7:49 left on the clock.
Despite recent defensive struggles, the Cavaliers forced another three-and-out.
Unfortunately for Virginia, the offense went three-and-out, and Louisville turned its next possession into three points to take a 33-27 lead. There was one positive during the sequence, however.
Hall broke loose for a 53-yard run, but defensive back Darrius Bratton flew into the play and caught Hall to save a touchdown. The diving tackle helped UVa force a 40-yard field goal from Turner, keeping the team within one possession.
UVa took advantage of Bratton’s hustle.
The Cavaliers drove 65 yards for the game-winning score, using two fourth-down completions to Thompson to keep the drive alive. The game-winning touchdown fell into the arms of tight end Grant Misch, who recorded a one-yard touchdown catch.
Misch was relatively uncovered on a slow-developing pass play. Farrell’s extra point was good, giving the Cavaliers the lead with 22 seconds left.
It was a missed field goal on the game’s final play that gave Virginia the win. Turner pulled a 49-yard kick left after Louisville moved into field goal range.
Virginia survived an ACC road clash – for the first time since last week.