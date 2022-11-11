Virginia still has 'bad taste' from last season's loss to Pittsburgh

The stakes aren’t what they were when the two teams met last November in the Steel City.

But don’t tell Virginia senior defensive lineman Aaron Faumui that about the Cavaliers’ (3-6, 1-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) noon encounter at home with Pittsburgh (5-4, 2-3 ACC) on Saturday.

“We’ve still got that bad taste in our mouth from last year,” Faumui said.

In 2021, the Panthers knocked off the Hoos, 48-38, during a down-to-the-wire clash, which served as a de facto Coastal Division championship game and spurred Pitt onto the ACC title bout and eventually their league crown.

UVa wide receiver Keytaon Thompson’s 8-yard rushing touchdown evened the score at 31 with about five minutes to go in the third quarter on an overcast afternoon that became a dark, cold evening. Pitt separated in the final stanza, though, with the last blow to the Cavaliers coming when it appeared they were in perfect position to intercept a pass launched on the run by former Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett.

With Pitt clinging to a three-point lead in the last three minutes, ex-wide receiver Jordan Addison miraculously leaped in front of Cavaliers safety Darrius Bratton, ripped the ball out of the air, secured the catch and sprinted into the end zone for a 62-yard touchdown to give the Panthers the 48-38 score they would win by and eliminate any chance for UVa to stage a dramatic victory.

“So, this week is kind of personal,” Faumui said. “We’ve got to get them back for last year.”

In that contest, Pickett and Addison outdueled Cavaliers signal-caller Brennan Armstrong, who threw for 487 yards and three scores. The two offenses are drastically different now compared to a fall ago, and so is UVa’s defense to set up a contrasting feel for this matchup.

This past offseason, eighth-year Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi hired offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. to make the Panthers a more run-oriented offense, and they’ve done it successfully with running back Israel Abanikanda, who had 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against the Hoos last year at Heinz Field, in the mix for ACC Player of the Year and some national awards. He enters this meeting with 1,086 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns.

Under first-year coach Tony Elliott, the Cavaliers transitioned to a balanced offensive style and it took Armstrong time to figure out some of the more pro-like passing concepts. But he’s become a better threat in the running game, having racked up 222 rushing yards and three scores on the ground over the last three games.

“He’s still a good quarterback,” Narduzzi said of Armstrong, “but it takes time, and it’s no different than a guy going from college to the NFL and adjusting to an NFL system. It takes time. Nothing is instant and we’d all like it to be instant.

“And we talked about [Pitt quarterback] Kedon [Slovis] and being a grad transfer … and it’s the same thing for [Armstrong]. It’s like he transferred in there and he’s got a whole new staff, so that’s what I think it is. He’s talented. He can run. He’s their leading rusher. You talk about all the quarterbacks we’ve faced this year, again, another runner and he’s another guy that, obviously a left-hander that can sling the football, and we saw he can make any throw.”

Armstrong isn’t needed to win a shootout anymore, which is a change from last fall.

In UVa’s loss to Pitt last year, the Cavaliers’ defense yielded 509 total yards of offense. This year, with first-year defensive coordinator John Rudzinski barking orders, they haven’t given up more than 473 total yards in a game and only have given up more than 400 yards of total offense twice.

For the year, UVa is giving up 22.5 points per contest and 353.2 yards per contest, two marks significantly lower than the 31.8 points per game and 466 yards per game the Cavaliers allowed last year to show the large strides made since their trek to Pitt a year ago.

This week, Rudzinski’s group will be challenged to be as physical on the line of scrimmage as Pitt can be while knowing the Panthers will seek to establish their running game with Abanikanda and fellow running back Rodney Hammond Jr. early.

“We’ve got to stop the run, stop [Abanikanda] and then get after the QB,” Faumui said.

Elliott and Cavaliers offensive coordinator Des Kitchings said their offensive line has the same challenge against Pitt’s defensive line, a fierce and talented group that enabled the Panthers to hold Syracuse to 1 yard per carry last week.

“They play eight guys [on the D-Line] and they’re all athletic, powerful and quick,” Kitchings said.

The Pitt defense — the only unit in this game that really resembles what it looked like a year ago — has plenty of experience in junior defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, senior defensive end Deslin Alexandre, senior linebacker SirVocea Dennis and senior safety Erick Hallett II. Against UVa in 2021, Kancey had three tackles for loss, Alexandre had 2.5 sacks and Hallett tallied five tackles.

This time around with less on the line, Pitt and UVa are each hoping a win on Saturday could propel it to finish strong in the last month of the two sides’ respective regular seasons.

The Cavaliers need three wins to reach bowl eligibility while three wins for the Panthers would get them to at least eight wins for the third time in the last four years.

“We’ve still got the ability to go 8-4 and in the grand scheme of things, that’s still a good season,” Pitt senior guard Marcus Minor said. “I know, obviously, we were looking for a championship season and we came up short in that, but we still have a lot of ball ahead.”

Said UVa senior guard and city of Pittsburgh native Derek Devine: “Ever since I’ve been here, they’ve been a tough opponent every single year. In 2019, it came down to the end. Last year, it came down to the end … so they’re a very tough opponent, and I don’t think they’ve taken a step back, so it’ll be another challenge.”