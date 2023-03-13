Not every set of spring football practices around the country are significant.

But when Virginia meets at the practice fields outside of the McCue Center on Tuesday morning to initiate its March and April drills, the Cavaliers will forge forward. The session will mark their first official practice since the final two games of their 2022 campaign was canceled in mid-November in the aftermath of the horrific shooting on Grounds that resulted in the deaths of players D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler.

“But I tell you what, they’ve come back with a great spirit, a renewed spirit,” second-year UVa coach Tony Elliott said of his team last month.

That sentiment has been echoed by players since then, too, and veteran running back Perris Jones said he and his teammates have gone through winter workouts and mat drills with excellent focus in preparation for the spring.

Running back Mike Hollins, who was wounded during the shooting, has participated in the strength and conditioning drills, too, and is expected to practice as well.

UVa’s return to the field is the top storyline ahead of its 14 practices leading into its April 15 spring game. Here is everything else to keep an eye on as the Hoos get between the white lines again.

Not a typical QB competition

Quarterback competitions this time of year are already fascinating, but the one Elliott, offensive coordinator Des Kitchings and quarterbacks coach Taylor Lamb must evaluate adds intrigue.

The two contenders bring with them their own unique backgrounds.

Former Monmouth quarterback Tony Muskett is trying to prove he can effectively make the jump from the FCS to the Power Five, and junior signal-caller Jay Woolfolk is tasking himself with juggling the quarterback competition with his duties as a critical relief pitcher for the Cavaliers’ baseball team.

Woolfolk has struck out 11 hitters and has a 2.08 ERA over 8.2 innings of relief through the early part of the baseball season. On the gridiron, he was Brennan Armstrong’s backup the past two years.

Muskett said he’s spent time with Woolfolk and that they’ve enjoyed a few meals together. The transfer said he believes they’ll help each other while each tries to capture the top spot on the depth chart.

At Monmouth, Muskett threw for 5,687 yards and 51 touchdowns over 23 games, and he said he has no problem taking command of an offense.

“I love that part of playing quarterback,” Muskett said. “You’re the guy out there calling plays, leading the offense, so it is tough coming into a new place because you don’t know everyone on the team yet. So first and foremost, I wanted to meet everybody and get to know everybody.”

Integrating new faces

Muskett isn’t the only transfer getting acquainted with his surroundings.

There are five others — running back Kobe Pace (Clemson), wide receiver Malik Washington (Northwestern), offensive lineman Ugonna Nnanna (Houston), safety Cam’Ron Kelly (North Carolina) and cornerback Tayvonn Kyle (Iowa State) — with significant FBS experience new to the roster.

“It’s been real smooth,” Nnanna said about his transition. “I’ve been welcomed in like family and everything with workouts is good and the guys have helped me get to class, so I think everything has been perfect so far.”

All of them will be in competition for starting jobs or meaningful playing time right away. Washington came in expecting to take a leadership role within his position group, too, given how young the core of receivers is around him.

Retooling the O-Line

First-year offensive line coach Terry Heffernan understands the challenge he has.

UVa brings back McKale Boley, Noah Josey, Ty Furnish and Jestus Johnson III — all of whom started at least once up front last season — but the group is still young. Boley is entering his true sophomore year while Josey, Furnish and Johnson are rising juniors.

“It’s an extremely developmental position,” Heffernan said. “No kid goes out in their front yard and does pass sets or works a base-drive block. And even the jump from high school to college is so significant for a lineman.

“There’s a maturation of that physical strength, bend and weight gain that has to occur and then positional development, too. That said, our job is to uphold the standard. Our job is to do what is asked of the group. And if we’re young, no one cares. We’ve got to block people.”

Nnanna should be in the mix, too, and the O-Linemen will have to learn and adjust to how Heffernan operates and about his coaching style.

Where can the defense make strides?

The overwhelming positive for Virginia in 2022 was the way in which defensive coordinator John Rudzinski and his defensive assistants overhauled the unit for success.

UVa’s three sacks per game were the 11th most in the country. The Cavaliers produced two All-ACC cornerbacks and most impactfully, the defense kept the team in almost every game.

“We’re looking to do that again this year and do it at an even higher level,” defensive end Kam Butler said.

As the spring gets going and rolls on, it’ll be interesting to learn the areas Rudzinski has targeted for the Hoos to improve defensively in as well as ways in which they can continue to evolve.