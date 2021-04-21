Virginia softball team's rally comes up short against Liberty

The freshman did not allow a hit between the fourth and sixth innings and faced one over the minimum during that three-inning frame.

The difference? She kept her screwball off the plate, which resulted in four ground ball outs, two pop-ups and two line drive outs.

“Karlie was in control. She really was,” Liberty coach Dot Richardson said.

Keeney ran into trouble in the seventh as UVa attempted to rally.

Mikalia Fox’s 12-pitch at-bat resulted in a walk to lead off the frame, and she advanced to second on Winscott’s single to right.

Emily Kirby, in relief, got a quick first out on Katie Goldberg’s sacrifice bunt that advanced both runners into scoring position.

Arizona Ritchie drew a walk to load the bases and Jennings followed with a ground ball to first that drove in pinch runner Tori Gilbert to cut the deficit to one run.

Kirby struck out Kate Covington on four pitches to end the Cavaliers’ threat.

“Even though I struggled a little bit [in the seventh], I was proud of Kirby coming in and getting the win for me,” said Keeney, who struck out two, walked three and surrendered four hits in six-plus innings.