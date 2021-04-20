Virginia softball team tops Radford to end four-game skid

It didn’t come easily, but the Virginia softball team broke its four-game losing streak Tuesday with a competitive midweek win over an in-state foe.

The Cavaliers defeated Radford 2-1 at Palmer Park to end their recent skid. Junior pitcher Aly Rayle retired the first seven batters of the game and allowed just one run across 5 2/3 innings. Rayle improved to 3-5 this spring with the victory.

“I was proud of just the effort, the fight, the grit,” UVa head coach Joanna Hardin said. “Proud of the pitchers. They attacked the zone really well.”

Virginia (14-25, 9-20 ACC) took an early lead after junior shortstop Katie Goldberg led off the game with a double to right field. A fielding error in right field allowed Goldberg to reach third base. Junior second baseman Arizona Ritchie followed with a sacrifice bunt, which scored Goldberg.

The Cavaliers extended their lead to 2-0 in the fourth inning. Junior right fielder Tori Gilbert doubled down the left-field line with one out, and sophomore third baseman Mikaila Fox followed up the extra-base hit with an RBI single to left field.

Those were the only runs the Cavaliers scored against Radford starter Jessie Marvin. The senior right-handed pitcher tossed six innings, allowing eight hits and two runs while striking out two.