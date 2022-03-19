Virginia softball team tops N.C. State to clinch series

The Virginia softball team clinched its second consecutive ACC series with a 5-2 victory over N.C. State on Saturday at the Dail Softball Stadium in Raleigh, N.C.

The Cavaliers (17-11, 4-1 ACC) scored a single run in five of the game's seven innings, including the first four, on the way to winning back-to-back ACC series for the first time since 2017.

“I am so proud of how our team grinded out the win today," Virginia coach Joanna Hardin said. "Heading into this series, our emphasis was competing on every pitch of every game regardless of the score or individual outcome and performance. I love the fight I’m seeing in our team. It takes time to learn how to win close games and come through in big moments. Today was a team win."

UVa jumped in front of the Wolfpack (19-9, 2-6 ACC) early in the game, using an RBI double from Gabby Baylog in the first, back-to-back doubles from Katie Goldberg and Arizona Ritchie in the second and a solo home run from Tori Gilbert in the third to build a 3-0 lead.

N.C. State responded in the third inning with a one-out double to push a run home, but Virginia answered in the fourth when Goldberg scored her second run of the game on a throwing error.

The Wolfpack cut the lead in half with a run in the bottom of the fourth to make it a 4-2 game. Again Virginia found a way to get a run home by taking advantage of a fifth-inning error to score its fifth and final run of the game.

Three Virginia pitchers combined to keep the potent N.C. State offense in check for the second straight game.

Mikayla Houge (7-4) picked up the win for the Wahoos after working 3.2 scoreless innings in relief of starter Savanah Henley. She allowed one hit with two walks and two strikeouts in her time in the circle.

Houge entered the game with two on and one out in the fourth and surrendered the one inherited runner. Madison Harris picked up her second save of the season, getting the final out with a strikeout after entering the game with two on and two outs in the seventh.

Aisha Weixelman (7-4) took the loss for the Wolfpack after allowing three runs on five hits with two strikeouts in 2.1 innings of work.

Goldberg led the way for the Virginia offense, going 3-for-3 with two runs scored. She was one of three Hoos who finished with multiple-hits on the day.

Virginia and N.C. State will close out the weekend series at noon on Sunday as the Cavaliers look for the series sweep. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network.

"We have another opportunity to put ourselves in a good position in the ACC by competing hard for the sweep [Sunday]," Hardin said. "We will regroup, rest up and put our best effort forward on Sunday.”