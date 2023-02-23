After playing its first 10 games of the season on the road, the Virginia softball team opened the home portion of its schedule in style on Thursday with a 5-1 win over Longwood in the first game of the Cavalier Classic at Palmer Park.

Pitching on a sunny, 80-degree day that felt more like April than February, senior Molly Grube (4-2) picked up the win in the circle for the Wahoos (7-4) after allowing one unearned run on two hits with three walks and a season-high eight strikeouts in five innings of work.

Freshman Eden Bigham worked the final two innings for UVa, allowing one hit with a walk and three strikeouts. Longwood threatened in the seventh, getting two runners on, but Bigham worked her way out of the jam and secured the win, much to the delight of the fans who got their first glimpse of the Cavaliers in person this season.

“It was awesome weather and fan support coming out to support us for our home opener," Virginia coach Joanna Hardin said. "It was fun to see our team be who we are and be true to who we are and our personality. We were loose with a lot of smiles. We came out ready to attack. Longwood is a good team, they’re scrappy and never out of a game as was shown in the final inning.”

The Cavaliers got on the board in the second inning with an RBI single to right from Leah Boggs that plated Gabby Baylog. Longwood (4-6) would tie the game at 1-1 in the top of the third with an unearned run after a UVa fielding error allowed Jaden Pone to score from second.

The Cavaliers vaulted back into the lead in the home half of the third with a leadoff home run from Jade Hylton — her second long ball of the season — and then added to their advantage with an RBI single from Baylog that plated Sarah Coon from second base.

Virginia added another run in the fourth inning when Boggs scored on an error after going from first to third on a sac bunt by Lauren VanAssche. The Hoos capped the scoring in the fifth inning with a solo home run from Baylog.

The homer was the second of the season for Baylog, who went 2-for-2 with two RBI and two runs scored while also drawing a walk for Virginia.

The Cavaliers will return to action on Friday night when they face UMES at 5:30 p.m. in the final scheduled game of the second day of the Cavalier Classic. Friday's action begins at 10 a.m. with George Washington facing St. John’s at Palmer Park.

"We’ll go home now and get some rest, come back out tomorrow and get back after it tomorrow night,” Hardin said.