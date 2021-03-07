Virginia softball team swept by Clemson

Gilstrap starred for Clemson, going 4-4 with three RBI. She was a home run shy of hitting for the cycle. The infielder smacked a two-run triple to center field in the fourth to put Clemson up 5-1.

Clemson tacked on three insurance runs in the top of the seventh inning, turning a somewhat competitive game into a blowout.

Virginia tried a handful of pitchers to slow down the Tigers, but the results were mixed. Junior left-handed pitcher Clare Zureich found arguably the most success for the Cavaliers. Zureich uses spins and off-speed pitches to fool batters, and Clemson struggled to adjust to her stuff after seeing more velocity earlier in the contest.

She pitched two shutout innings and allowed just one hit. She struck out two batters. Zureich was one of the team’s bright spots in an otherwise disappointing Sunday result.

The Cavaliers dropped the four games to Clemson by a combined 26-7. The bats were cold all weekend, and the pitching was sporadic.

On the bright side, the doubleheader Saturday was competitive. The Cavaliers lost those games 5-3 and 4-2. Clemson is one of the better teams in the league, and UVa held its own at times despite losing all four games.