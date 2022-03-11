Virginia softball team sweeps doubleheader with Notre Dame

There’s determination and an unwavering confidence a team must have in order to rally like that.

Virginia scored five runs all with two outs in its final turn at the plate — capped by sophomore Abby Weaver’s walk-off three-run homer — to stun Notre Dame, 7-5, in its Atlantic Coast Conference opener and Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Irish on Friday at Palmer Park.

The victory was also the Cavaliers’ first against Notre Dame since the 2017 season, and to show it wasn’t a fluke, the Hoos (15-9, 2-0 ACC) topped the Irish (16-6, 0-2 ACC), 6-1, in Game 2 afterward.

“I’m sure it’s really surprising to everyone that Virginia beat Notre Dame twice,” sixth-year UVa coach Joanna Hardin said. “And the world might be surprised, but we’re not. We expected that. We expected to come in and play hard, and we know we’re capable of beating anybody in the country. We believe that.”

Weaver was down 0-2 in the count with Notre Dame’s Alexis Holloway still in the circle in the bottom of the seventh of the afternoon contest. The right-hander, who allowed just four hits through the first six innings, had fooled the Cavaliers for most of the bout with a rhythm-breaking changeup.

But the off-speed pitch didn’t prevent Weaver from fearlessly swinging to at least keep the game alive, and when she connected, she hammered the ball beyond the left-field fence into the home bullpen where her pitcher teammates jumped for joy as it landed.

“Holloway’s changeup is definitely nasty,” Weaver said, “and she got us a lot of times on that, but she kept it down in the zone on me and I didn’t get a changeup as a strike, so I just eliminated it and was like, ‘I’m just going to hit.’ I did not think a thing.”

Weaver said she tried to stay calm going into the at bat, because in past opportunities like that had gotten overexcited.

“Abby has worked super hard,” Hardin said. “She’s been in and out of the lineup based on matchups, but she’s just stayed consistent and so resilient, and that was her first home run of the year, so what a time for it. But we’ve seen it, and she’s been hitting to all parts of the field and driving the ball.”

Weaver might’ve recorded the fastest home run-trot with her exhilarating, arms-in-the-air sprint around the bases to meet the rest of the Hoos as they poured out of the dugout to celebrate near home plate.

The long ball was set up by senior designated hitter Tori Gilbert’s prolonged stay in the batter’s box. She battled Holloway and on the 10th pitch of the at-bat, Gilbert lined a two-run single to score Sarah Coon and Lauren VanAssche and pull UVa within 5-4 of Notre Dame.

“I’m either thinking that if the pitch is off, I’m going to foul it off so I can get something better to hit,” Gilbert said. “And when it was there, I was trying to hit it hard.”

She even fouled off a few of those changeups Holloway likes to throw. Hardin called Gilbert’s at-bat a mature one.

“I was really excited after my hit and after we won,” Gilbert said. “And after the game, I remember I could feel my chest kind of hurting because I was so stressed, but I believed Weaver could come through.”

The Irish plated four runs in the sixth to take a 5-2 advantage before the final inning. Three of the four runs were unearned after Cavaliers outfielder Kelly Ayer dropped a fly ball with two outs, allowing one run to score. Two batters later, Notre Dame’s Emma Clark singled two more home.

But it never deterred the Hoos.

“Clearly, it was tough to comeback,” Hardin said. “But that’s this team. We never feel like we’re out of a game and it doesn’t matter the count, the score. We just never feel we’re out of it and if we didn’t believe in ourselves before, we know we’re capable now.”

With so much positive energy and momentum from its comeback victory, UVa continued its success into the nightcap.

A four-run second fueled by an RBI single from Weaver and a two-run single from VanAssche, who was 4-for-7 with 4 RBI and two runs scored across the twin bill.

The Cavaliers tacked on two more in the sixth on Gabby Baylog’s double into the left-center gap.

And that was plenty enough support for UVa starter Aly Rayle. The senior pitcher tossed seven innings of one-run ball and yielded only four hits.

“Aly came out and threw really well,” Hardin said. “With our bullpen, we’ve been kind of mixing and matching and trying to find our groove, but Aly just came out and owned it. To me, that’s leadership, age and experience.”

Gilbert said she felt the second game moved so quickly because of Rayle’s ability to retire one hitter after the next. Rayle gave away just one walk.

Gilbert said the doubleheader sweep was an important step for the improving Cavaliers.

“Being a fourth-year, I’ve been through the highs and lows,” she said, “and so it’s really good to come out here and win the first two ACC games. It’s a spark for us and it boosts our confidence.”

