Virginia softball team splits games with JMU, George Washington

The Virginia softball team had scored just one run in 12 innings of play Saturday when junior second baseman Arizona Ritchie stepped into the box in the sixth inning against George Washington. After a loss earlier in the day to JMU, the Cavaliers needed a clutch hit.

Ritchie delivered, smacking a ball to the outfield that snuck by the glove of George Washington right fielder Faith Weber. It eventually made its way toward the wall and Ritchie ran into third base for a two-RBI triple. UVa took a 2-1 lead after a sluggish start at the plate.

“Resilient,” head coach Joanna Hardin said of her team. “That’s been the word we’ve used a lot in the last 12 months.”

The go ahead-hit helped propel UVa to a 3-2 win over George Washington on Saturday. The victory for Virginia (4-5, 2-3 ACC) gave the Cavaliers a split in their Saturday games, beating the Colonials by one and falling to JMU, 5-1.

“I was really proud of the team for how they bounced back,” Hardin said. “We’re learning how to put together a pitching outing and a complete seven innings of offense and defense. You’re always happy with a win, even though you scrape it out at the end.”