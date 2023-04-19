The Virginia softball team wrapped up the non-conference portion of its home schedule in impressive fashion on Tuesday night with a 10-2 run-rule win over James Madison at Palmer Park.

The Cavaliers (29-15) jumped on the Dukes (23-14) early, scoring seven runs in the first two innings, and never looked back.

“We were super gritty after the crazy travel situation over the weekend," said Virginia coach Joanna Hardin, whose team dealt with travel issues while returning home from last weekend's series at Florida State. "The team handled uncontrollable factors like champs. I’m proud of them coming out and competing with a pretty limited scout. It was awesome to see that and see some players get in for some game action."

Virginia opened the scoring with an RBI single from Katie Goldberg, then Abby Weaver smacked a three-run home run to give the Hoos a 4-0 lead. UVa capped its big first inning with an RBI single from Lauren VanAssche.

The Cavaliers continued to pour it on the second inning, when Tori Gilbert hit a two-run shot to extend the lead to 7-0. Gilbert's blast tied her for second all-time on UVa's career home runs list with 33, pulling her even with Danni Ingraham (2015-18).

JMU got on the board with a run in the fifth, but UVa answered in the home half of the frame with an RBI single to left from Sydney Hartgrove that plated Shelby Barbee, who reached on a walk.

The Dukes added a second run in the sixth with a bases-loaded fielder’s choice before the Hoos got out of the inning. The Cavaliers then locked up the run-rule victory in the sixth by taking advantage of a pair of errors to bring two runs home.

Eden Bigham (12-4) picked up the victory for Virginia after allowing one run on five hits with three walks and five strikeouts in five innings of work.

Lexi Rogers (2-3) took the loss for JMU, allowing seven runs on five hits with a walk and a strikeout just one inning of work.

With the win, the Hoos surpassed last season’s win total and their 29 wins are the most since the 2010 team posted 34 wins on the way to an NCAA Regional appearance.

Virginia will try to add to that win total this weekend when it hosts Louisville for its final home series of the season. First pitch in Friday’s series opener is set for 6 p.m. at Palmer Park.

"We know it’s going to be a competitive weekend with Louisville coming to town and it being senior weekend," Hardin said. "We know there will be a lot of emotion, and this was a great way to go into the weekend knowing we have a lot on the line.”