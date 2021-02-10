Virginia softball team releases 50-game spring slate

The Virginia softball team released its 50-game spring schedule Wednesday and the Cavaliers will waste no time in taking the field.

UVa’s season begins Saturday when it travels to Georgia for the Red and Black Showcase. The Cavaliers play Georgia and South Alabama on Saturday before facing both teams again on Sunday.

ACC pod play takes place after that, with the Wahoos playing Louisville and Pittsburgh three times in North Carolina from Feb. 18-21. The team will play doubleheaders on Feb. 20 and Feb. 21.

Following pod action, UVa plays its home opener on Feb. 27 against James Madison as part of the Cavalier Classic. The Cavaliers also play George Washington from Feb. 27-29 to conclude the event, which is held at Palmer Park.

Due to COVID-19 concerns and a desire to reduce travel, ACC teams will play four-game conference series following pod play. Teams will compete once on Fridays followed by Saturday doubleheaders and one Sunday game.

Clemson is UVa’s first ACC opponent outside of pod play. The Cavaliers host the Tigers from March 5-7. A midweek game against Virginia Tech follows, and the Wahoos hit the road for a four-game set with Duke from March 12-14.