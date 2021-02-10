Virginia softball team releases 50-game spring slate

The Virginia softball team released its 50-game spring schedule Wednesday and the Cavaliers will waste no time in taking the field.
UVa’s season begins Saturday when it travels to Georgia for the Red and Black Showcase. The Cavaliers play Georgia and South Alabama on Saturday before facing both teams again on Sunday.
ACC pod play takes place after that, with the Wahoos playing Louisville and Pittsburgh three times in North Carolina from Feb. 18-21. The team will play doubleheaders on Feb. 20 and Feb. 21.
Following pod action, UVa plays its home opener on Feb. 27 against James Madison as part of the Cavalier Classic. The Cavaliers also play George Washington from Feb. 27-29 to conclude the event, which is held at Palmer Park.
Due to COVID-19 concerns and a desire to reduce travel, ACC teams will play four-game conference series following pod play. Teams will compete once on Fridays followed by Saturday doubleheaders and one Sunday game.
Clemson is UVa’s first ACC opponent outside of pod play. The Cavaliers host the Tigers from March 5-7. A midweek game against Virginia Tech follows, and the Wahoos hit the road for a four-game set with Duke from March 12-14.
A four-game series with N.C. State from March 19-21 is followed by midweek road games with Liberty and Virginia Tech on March 23 and 24. UVa returns to Palmer Park for a four-game series with Boston College from April 1-3.
After a midweek game with Liberty on April 6, UVa plays just conference games the rest of the season. A series with UNC from April 9-11 is followed by games at Notre Dame from April 16-18, a home series with Syracuse from April 23-25 and a road set with Georgia Tech from April 30–May 2.
The game with the Yellow Jackets on May 2 is the regular-season finale.
Virginia went 10-12 last year and finished with a winless record in ACC play, dropping all six of its conference contests. The team’s 2020 spring season was cut short due to COVID-19.
Head coach Joanna Hardin returns almost everyone from last season, giving the program hope that it can turn the corner in the ACC this spring.