Virginia softball team overcomes controversial call to win 12-inning thriller

Tori Gilbert’s fly ball drifted toward the left-field foul pole before clearing the fence. Virginia players and fans were certain the sixth-inning blast was a home run.
Third base umpire Brian Sonak had other ideas.
Sonak called the ball foul, which led to UVa head coach Joanna Hardin firing her hat into the turf. She yelled at the umpires, shocked by the call, which she had a good view of from the third-base coach’s box.
Hardin thought her team had delivered a potential game-sealing hit. Little did she know, the game was long from over.
Virginia defeated Boston College 2-1 on Saturday in a dramatic, 12-inning affair. The win clinched a series victory for the Cavaliers (11-18, 7-14 ACC), who took three of their four weekend games against the Eagles.
“There were some tough calls throughout the game and some game-changing calls in some moments where our team could have really rolled over or felt sorry for ourselves, but I loved the approach that we kept attacking and we kept turning the page,” Hardin said.
Gilbert’s critical at-bat came with UVa trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the sixth. The long fly ball seemed like it would give the Cavaliers a 3-1 lead. Instead, the ball was ruled foul. Fortunately for Virginia, the junior stayed calm and shook off the call. She then hit a ball into right field for a game-tying single.
From there, both sides were scoreless until the bottom of the 12th.
UVa redshirt junior catcher Ashley Jennings singled to begin the bottom of the 12th. Junior outfielder Bailey Winscott followed with a bunt single just in front of home plate. BC junior catcher Gianna Boccagno seemed to want to let the ball drift foul, but she swiped at it and made contact with the ball in fair territory, allowing both runners to avoid being thrown out.
Junior first baseman Donna Friedman placed a sacrifice bunt, which put runners on second and third base. With runners in scoring position, pinch hitter Gabby Baylog took a pitch on the leg to the load the bases for junior infielder Arizona Ritchie.
Ritchie hit a ball on the screws toward second base, which Boston College’s freshman second baseman Nicole Giery couldn’t corral, allowing pinch runner Leah Boggs to score the game-winning win. Aside from the final play, Giery was exceptional defensively throughout the game.
It was a competitive showing from both sides, with the pitchers dominating. Boston College’s Susannah Anderson took the tough-luck loss. She tossed the entire game for the Eagles, throwing 148 pitches over 11 1/3 innings. She allowed just two runs.
“She pitched her butt off today,” Hardin said.
UVa starter Aly Rayle, a junior, went 6 1/3 innings and allowed just one run. She struck out nine batters. Mikayla Houge, a freshman, pitched the final 5 2/3 innings for UVa, not allowing a run.
“I thought our pitching staff threw excellent today, and I think they’ve thrown well all weekend,” Hardin said. “Really proud to see that.”
With the pitchers performing well, neither side found consistent offensive success.
In the end, it was a clutch hit from Ritchie that proved to be just enough for UVa. In the immediate moments after Gilbert’s near-home run was called back, the Cavaliers — especially Hardin — felt cheated. They responded to the adversity well, outlasting Boston College in a marathon game.
“I was thankful that we kept grinding and grinding,” Hardin said.