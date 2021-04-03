Virginia softball team overcomes controversial call to win 12-inning thriller

Tori Gilbert’s fly ball drifted toward the left-field foul pole before clearing the fence. Virginia players and fans were certain the sixth-inning blast was a home run.

Third base umpire Brian Sonak had other ideas.

Sonak called the ball foul, which led to UVa head coach Joanna Hardin firing her hat into the turf. She yelled at the umpires, shocked by the call, which she had a good view of from the third-base coach’s box.

Hardin thought her team had delivered a potential game-sealing hit. Little did she know, the game was long from over.

Virginia defeated Boston College 2-1 on Saturday in a dramatic, 12-inning affair. The win clinched a series victory for the Cavaliers (11-18, 7-14 ACC), who took three of their four weekend games against the Eagles.

“There were some tough calls throughout the game and some game-changing calls in some moments where our team could have really rolled over or felt sorry for ourselves, but I loved the approach that we kept attacking and we kept turning the page,” Hardin said.