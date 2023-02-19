Virginia and Minnesota went to extra innings for the second straight meeting, but this time it was the Gophers that got the big hit in a 2-1 victory over the Cavaliers to close out play in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Sunday in Chapel Hill, N.C.

It was the second extra-inning game of the season for the Wahoos, who defeated Minnesota 3-0 in nine innings Saturday.

“I’m really proud of the fight. We’re in every game, fighting and grinding it out," Virginia coach Joanna Hardin said. "Every game is one swing away. The atmosphere here today as a regional type with a lot of pressure, a lot of yelling and cheering and some big moments. The more we are in those situations, it will be better for us. Freshmen are getting used to that challenge and upperclassmen are coming through."

Virginia (6-4) broke into the scoring column in the sixth inning when Sarah Coon scored on a sac fly to right from Jade Hylton. Coon reached on a walk and took second on a wild pitch. She then moved to third on a fly ball from Katie Goldberg to get into scoring position for the fly ball from Hylton.

With two on and two outs in the seventh, Minnesota (5-4) tied things up on freshman Jess Oakland's RBI double, but the go-ahead run was thrown out at the plate to end the inning.

The Gophers then took the lead for the first time of the weekend in the eighth with a two-out single to right that scored Clare Ceynowa.

Molly Grube (3-2) suffered the loss in relief for UVa after allowing one run on three hits in 1.0 inning of work. Grube entered in the seventh to relieve starter Eden Bigham, who worked 6.1 innings, allowing one run on two hits with five walks and seven strikeouts.

Autumn Pease (3-2) picked up the relief win for Minnesota after working the last 2.2 innings with a walk and six strikeouts. She did not allow a hit.

Virginia will play at home for the first time next season with the Cavalier Classic at Palmer Park. Play at the weekend tournament begins on Thursday with the Hoos facing off against Longwood at 4 p.m. Hardin said the team will use the lesson from the ACC/Big Ten Challenge to help them prepare for their upcoming slate of home games.

"We’re grinding and meshing and have a lot of information to go through this week as we prepare to play at home for a couple of weeks,” Hardin said.