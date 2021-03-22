Virginia softball team drops series finale to N.C. State

The Virginia softball team suffered a 5-0 loss to N.C. State on Monday to wrap up their four-game ACC series at Palmer Park.

The teams split the four-game weekend series, with the Cavaliers (8-15, 4-13 ACC) winning the first and third games and the Wolfpack (14-8, 10-8 ACC) taking the second and fourth games.

“Obviously, it’s disappointing to finish the weekend the way we did," Virginia coach Joanna Hardin said, "but we are continuing to learn and grow as a team. We did not execute well enough in the circle or offensively to win today."

Virginia pitcher Aly Rayle took the loss in her second start of the weekend after allowing four runs — three of them earned — on two hits. Rayle (1-2) walked two and struck out two in 2.2 innings of work.

Estelle Czech (1-1) picked up the win in her second straight outing for N.C. State, allowing one hit with a walk in five innings of work.

N.C. State struck first for the first time in the series, taking advantage of a Virginia defensive miscue to push home a run in the first inning. The Wolfpack then added three more runs in the third with an RBI triple and a two-run home run. N.C. State tacked on a fifth run in the fifth inning for the final margin.