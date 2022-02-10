Virginia softball team drops season opener to Charlotte

The Virginia softball team put together a solid offensive performance, finishing with a pair of home runs as part of a nine-hit performance, but could not come up with the win, falling 10-7 to Charlotte on Thursday in its season opener at Sue M. Daughtridge Stadium.

Charlotte (1-0) took the early lead with a bases-loaded sac fly in the first inning, but Virginia answered with a run in the top of the second when Sarah Coon scored on a groundout to short from Leah Boggs.

The 49ers blew the game open with a big second inning, using a three-run home run to fuel a six-run inning that gave them a 7-1 lead. The Cavaliers cut into the lead over the next few innings, scoring two runs in the fourth before a solo home run from Tori Gilbert in the fifth pulled Virginia within three runs, 7-4.

Charlotte hit a second home run, this time a solo shot in the fifth, that pushed the lead back out to four runs. Virginia’s Kate Covington responded with a three-run shot in the sixth to cut the lead to 8-7 before Charlotte capped the scoring with two runs in the home half of the sixth to take a 10-7 lead that would hold.

“It was a fun and competitive game," Virginia coach Joanna Hardin said. "Our team showed a lot of resilience to cut it to a one-run game after falling behind 7-1. Kate Covington came up with a big swing and it was exciting for her as a fifth-year to be ready to go in that moment."

Covington’s home run was the 14th of her career and gave her the 11th multiple-RBI game of her college career.

Savanah Henley (0-1) took the loss for the Hoos after allowing five runs on four hits with three walks and a strikeout in 1.0 inning of work in her start. Aly Rayle worked 4.0 innings in relief for Virginia, allowing three runs on three hits with three walks and strikeouts.

Lindsey Walljasper (1-0) picked up the win for the 49ers, allowing four runs on six hits with a walk and six strikeouts through 5.0 innings of work.

Virginia continues to play on the road this weekend at the Gamecock Invitational. The Cavaliers open play in South Carolina on Friday against Lipscomb at 3:30 p.m., then close the day against South Carolina at 6 p.m. on SEC Network +. After Thursday's disappointment, Hardin is eager to see her team back on the field this weekend.

"It was clearly not the result we wanted, but there were a lot of positive takeaways and we know how good we can be," Hardin said. "We’re not the team we want to be, but that’s what these games and weekends are for — to learn more about ourselves and keep getting better. I’m looking forward to the next four games."