Virginia softball team drops doubleheader to Georgia Tech

The Virginia softball team was limited to just one run on Friday as it dropped both games of a doubleheader at Georgia Tech to open a four-game weekend series.

The Yellow Jackets won game one 7-1 before taking game two 8-0 in five innings.

Home runs were the difference in both games for Georgia Tech (17-25, 9-19 ACC). In total, the Yellow Jackets hit four long balls during Friday’s doubleheader — two in each game — to pick up a pair of wins over the visiting Cavaliers (15-31, 10-25 ACC).

Molly Grube (2-4) suffered the loss for Virginia in the opening game after allowing three runs on two hits with two walks and a strikeout in 2.0 innings of work.

An infield single from Katie Goldberg in the first brought home Arizona Ritchie for the Cavaliers’ lone run of the afternoon. Ritchie got on base with a double, then took third on a wild pitch before coming home on Goldberg’s RBI hit.

Georgia Tech answered in the second with a three-run home run before adding an RBI single and a two-run home run in the fourth to take control. The Yellow Jackets added a seventh run in the sixth inning to cap the day’s scoring.