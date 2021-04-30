Virginia softball team drops doubleheader to Georgia Tech

The Virginia softball team was limited to just one run on Friday as it dropped both games of a doubleheader at Georgia Tech to open a four-game weekend series.
The Yellow Jackets won game one 7-1 before taking game two 8-0 in five innings.
Home runs were the difference in both games for Georgia Tech (17-25, 9-19 ACC). In total, the Yellow Jackets hit four long balls during Friday’s doubleheader — two in each game — to pick up a pair of wins over the visiting Cavaliers (15-31, 10-25 ACC).
Molly Grube (2-4) suffered the loss for Virginia in the opening game after allowing three runs on two hits with two walks and a strikeout in 2.0 innings of work.
An infield single from Katie Goldberg in the first brought home Arizona Ritchie for the Cavaliers’ lone run of the afternoon. Ritchie got on base with a double, then took third on a wild pitch before coming home on Goldberg’s RBI hit.
Georgia Tech answered in the second with a three-run home run before adding an RBI single and a two-run home run in the fourth to take control. The Yellow Jackets added a seventh run in the sixth inning to cap the day’s scoring.
The long ball proved to be the difference again in game two as Georgia Tech scored six runs off its two home runs. A two-run dinger in the second inning and a grand slam in the fifth inning gave the Yellow Jackets a 6-0 lead, then a bases-loaded walk and a fielding error allowed two more runs to come home in the fifth and give Georgia Tech the run-rule victory.
Mikayla Houge (5-10) took the loss for Virginia in the second game after allowing four runs on six hits with a walk and three strikeouts. She departed the game with the Yellow Jackets up 2-0 in the fifth and with two runners on base.
Morgan Bruce (2-6) picked up the victory for Georgia Tech after allowing five hits with a walk and two strikeouts in her 5.0 innings of work.
The Cavaliers will try to get back on track Saturday when they face the Yellow Jackets in the third game of the series. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. on ACC Network.
“Right now we have to turn the page on today and get ready to attack Georgia Tech tomorrow,” Virginia coach Joanna Hardin said. “We did not play our best softball, but the beauty of a series is we get another opportunity to make adjustments and compete against the same opponent. We have been successful at turning the page after a tough loss and I expect the same from this team tomorrow. We are resilient and are fighters.”