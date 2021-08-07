Virginia softball program eyes dramatic improvement in 2022 and beyond

“I am honored to join coach Joanna Hardin and the entire UVa softball family,” Roberts said in a July statement. “I’m excited to get to the University of Virginia and get to work.”

With Roberts as the pitching coach, Hardin can focus on better leading the entire group. It also gives her time to get to know non-pitchers on a more personal level, something she’s excited about entering 2021-22. She’ll still have input on the pitching staff, but she won’t need to spend the majority of her time in the bullpen working with the pitchers.

“It allows me to really prioritize the relationships with my players and our team,” Hardin said.

Virginia returns a roster capable of the sizeable turnaround it craves. UVa has 10 seniors and seven juniors. The group is experienced, but the veterans aren’t guaranteed playing time on a roster with young talent.

The team’s sophomore class is stacked.

Abby Weaver hit a team-best .328, starting 20 games as a freshman. She hit a pair of home runs and walked 11 times, compared to eight strikeouts. Leah Boggs earned 25 starts, hitting .254 and drawing 10 walks.