Virginia softball preview: With more depth, Cavaliers are confident that they can compete

Other schools in the Atlantic Coast Conference and even some in the Southeastern Conference tried to recruit Katie Goldberg, but she had already prioritized Virginia.

The Cavaliers’ now-junior shortstop was looking for a destination with great academics after graduating from the Marist School in Atlanta, she said, on top of a particular challenge.

“I had a goal of going to a school where maybe it wasn’t the best at softball,” Goldberg said, standing in shallow left field at Palmer Park following an intrasquad scrimmage this past Saturday, “but I could be a person to help flip that program. That was one of the big things that led me here.”

Where she practiced Saturday wasn’t where she committed five years ago. UVa still hadn’t moved into its state-of-the-art home that sits across from John Paul Jones Arena when Goldberg made her pledge.

“She saw the vision,” Hoos coach Joanna Hardin said.

“And I told Coach Jo that it wasn’t the stadium or the field that would bring me here,” Goldberg explained. “I was never set on any of that, but she is a person I look up to in a lot of ways, so she got me here.”

Goldberg said part of Hardin’s pitch was the coach thinking that a few years into Goldberg’s career, the Cavaliers would have a chance to compete each day and she could play a large role in their rise. Goldberg topped UVa with 40 hits, six homers and 27 RBI to go along with her .442 slugging percentage in 2021.

And as the team is set to start a new season, they both believe the leap from nine straight losing years toward a winning campaign could happen this spring.

UVa opens on Thursday with a 4 p.m. contest at Charlotte before spending the weekend in the South Carolina Tournament in Columbia, S.C., where the Cavaliers are slated to face Lipscomb, host South Carolina, George Washington and North Carolina.

“There’s a different competitive edge,” Hardin said, “a different poise about this team and a different mentality. I think coming into the season, there’s a confidence with this group that’s really different and it comes from a place of caring, it comes from a place of work and they know they’ve worked their butts off. They’ve worked hard.

“They’ve earned the right to be confident on the field, and there’s a fearlessness with this group that I haven’t seen consistently across the board in every player in the past, and it’s in every player. So, that’s exciting and it breeds a hunger.”

Hardin’s bunch finished 15-33 overall and 10-27 in the ACC last year, and the league’s coaches have tabbed them 10th in this year’s preseason poll.

But Hardin has confidence in returners like Goldberg, sophomore catcher and right fielder Leah Boggs, senior infielder Arizona Ritchie and senior center fielder Bailey Winscott. The sixth-year coach also bolstered her roster by adding Purdue transfer pitcher Savanah Henley — the Mechanicsville native tossed 72.2 innings for the Boilermakers last season and went 4-7 with a 3.18 ERA — and some ready-now freshmen, who will play right away and strengthen the depth of the team.

“I see our lineup changing a lot,” Hardin said, “and I think the beauty of that is that we have pieces to do that. It’s exciting that we can play matchups and have full intrasquads where it’s team versus team and it’s extremely competitive in every intrasquad. So, it’s really exciting because it’s the first time we’ve had this kind of depth with this big of a squad and depth everywhere at every single position.”

Hardin said freshman catcher and third baseman Sarah Coon and freshman infielder and outfielder Kelly Ayer will help the Hoos immediately.

“Sara Coon has made a big difference in our lineup with her bat,” Goldberg said, “and she just takes criticism really well, so she’s able to learn fast and knows how to get the job done.”

Without the leadership of Goldberg and others, though, Hardin said she doesn’t know if the freshman class would’ve been as prepared for the start of the year as they are currently.

“They want to win and they’re unwilling to tolerate anything that prevents us from winning,” Hardin said. “They’ve passed down the expectations and standards really well and it’s indicative because our first-years are doing a really great job.”

Said Goldberg: “We’re ready to get after it. It’s kind of learning from past years, but not focusing in on them. We’ve been figuring out what it takes to win and I think we know how to do that.”

Goldberg said to improve on her strong sophomore season, individually, she’s kept her swing the same, but honed in on how to handle certain pitches — particularly changeups — that she expects to see more of this spring.

“She’s comfortable in her position at shortstop and she’s comfortable in her position of leadership on the team,” Hardin said of Goldberg, “and she’s bound and determined to make this program a championship program that she knows. And it’s really awesome to see her be part of that growth and development. She’s an integral part of what we’re doing here.”

