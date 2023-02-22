Her priority through the early part of the new campaign is managing Virginia’s retooled pitching staff.

Cavaliers junior catcher Leah Boggs has her hands full with that task, too, considering the Hoos added two of their three most-used pitchers during the offseason and because they’re deeper in the circle than they were last year. They have already deployed seven different pitchers through their first 10 games.

“To catch each one of them enough to know what they’ve got and then when they have a good day what’s working best and how does it move, and then when they’re having an off day, how do they fall back and where does it go,” Boggs said, “that’s been the trickiest part. It’s having so many people that you have to learn not only athletically and physically how they’re throwing, but mentally how do you talk to them when they’re struggling or when they’re doing well?”

Through the first two weekends of the season, though, Boggs and the pitchers — headlined by freshman Eden Bigham, UNLV transfer Jenny Bressler and returning senior Molly Grube — have worked well together.

The Hoos (6-4) have a 2.14 team ERA entering their Thursday home-opening showdown at Palmer Park with Longwood (4-5). That mark ranks fourth-best among ACC squads and is down from the 3.77 team ERA the Cavaliers had in 2022.

Simply put, they’re giving UVa a chance to win each time the Cavaliers play.

“It’s a combination of putting some of the pieces together and then adding some new faces,” seventh-year UVa coach Joanna Hardin said about her collection of pitchers, “and it’s increased the competitiveness in the bullpen and it’s exciting.”

Hardin said she’s particularly proud of Grube, who “we’ve known that Molly has it in her, so it’s just been really cool to see it materialize with her.” Grube has a 1.20 ERA in 23.1 innings in the circle.

Bigham leads UVa with 24.1 innings pitched, and is 1-1 with two saves and an ERA of .86 — the fourth-lowest in the ACC. The Rustburg High School product tossed a no-hitter in her college debut, lifting the Cavaliers in their 5-0 season-opening win over Lamar on Feb. 9.

“That was really exciting,” Bigham said, “and I wasn’t expecting it, but my defense really helped me out and I wouldn’t have had it without them making plays behind me as well.”

The former VHSL All-State selection had plenty of options out of Rustburg, she said, but decided on the Cavaliers over James Madison, Liberty and Ohio State because of the relationship she established with Hardin and her coaching staff as well as the academics at UVa.

Bigham said even through her early success, she’s needed to adjust quickly to the college level.

“It’s harder,” she said, “and everyone is more competitive and everybody is good, too, one through nine in the lineup.”

Boggs said she believes one reason the pitching staff has started strongly is because of the way the older pitchers like Grube and Bressler have mentored the younger pitchers like Bigham.

Bressler was a four-time All-Mountain West Conference selection and racked up 78 wins while with the Rebels. She’s 2-1 with 23 strikeouts in 18 innings with the Hoos.

“With Eden coming in, I think we have a lot of potential,” Boggs said, “and we have [freshman pitcher] Courtney [Layne], too, and I think that they benefit a lot from hearing from the older girls and I think as a catcher … we try our best to know each pitcher even though there are a lot of them.”

Hardin said Boggs has been awesome in that role.

“She has such great field presence,” Hardin said, “and she understands how to manage them, how to manage pitchers with different personalities, different velocities and different spins and what they like and dislike and she does a great job.”