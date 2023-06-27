Virginia softball coach Joanna Hardin has signed a three-year contract extension through the 2026 season, the school announced on Tuesday.

Hardin, who just completed her seventh season in Charlottesville, led the Cavaliers to their first 30-win season since 2010 and a berth in the ACC Tournament in 2023.

One of the highlights of the 2023 season for UVa came on April 15, when the Cavaliers earned a win over then-No. 4 Florida State, which went on to reach the Women's College World Series Finals in Oklahoma City. Under Hardin's guidance, Virginia also played well at Palmer Park, the softball program's state-of-the-art home since 2020, this past season, posting a 19-8 record in home games, including a win over then-No. 13 Virginia Tech on April 7.

“I’d like to thank [UVa] President [Jim] Ryan and [athletic director] Carla Williams for believing in the future of Virginia softball,” Hardin said in a statement. “The investment in our student-athletes and Palmer Park provides an amazing opportunity for wholistic development. Our vision has always been to develop young women through championship softball. Our fan base continues to expand and support our program as we extend our unbroken growth. It is truly an honor to represent the Commonwealth and University of Virginia every day.”

After failing to produce a winning season in Hardin's first five years as coach, including a 15-33 campaign in 2021, Virginia has shown steady improvement over the past two seasons under her guidance.

The Cavaliers went 28-26 during the 2022 season, including a 13-11 mark in ACC play, and earned a bid to the National Invitational Softball Championship. This past season, the Cavaliers posted a 30-22 record and earned a berth in the ACC Tournament for the fourth time under Hardin.

The future looks bright for the Cavaliers, who are expected to return infielder Jade Hylton, who was a TUCCI/NFCA Freshman of the Year Top 25 selection and an All-ACC and All-Region honoree, as well as pitcher Eden Bigham, who was an All-ACC and All-Region selection. Next season, Virginia also will welcome in a recruiting class that was ranked in the top 25 nationally by Extra Inning Softball and has five top-100 recruits.

“We are very excited about Coach Hardin and the trajectory of Virginia softball,” Virginia athletics director Carla Williams said in a statement. “The last two seasons have given us a glimpse of what is to come. Outstanding team and individual performances as well as increased fan attendance and back-to-back top 25 recruiting classes are examples of why we are so excited about Coach Hardin and the future of this program.”