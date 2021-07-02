Virginia softball coach Joanna Hardin receives contract extension

Virginia softball head coach Joanna Hardin will remain in Charlottesville for at least one more season.

Hardin signed a two-year extension in June, although only the first year of the contract is guaranteed. Her original contract, which began in June of 2016, was set to expire this summer. UVa’s athletic administration opted to give Hardin at least another season leading the Wahoos.

The Daily Progress obtained a copy of Hardin’s contract through an open records request. Her base salary will remain at $99,197 annually, and she’ll also receive $10,901 of supplemental income. Hardin’s bonus structure remains the same as her original contract, which offers performance bonuses ranging from $2,500-12,400.

In five seasons leading UVa, Hardin’s teams have compiled an 81-149 overall record and a 30-85 mark in the ACC. Virginia went 15-33 overall and 10-27 in the ACC this spring.

While those numbers don’t paint an ideal picture for UVa fans, they don’t tell the complete story.