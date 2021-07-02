Virginia softball coach Joanna Hardin receives contract extension

Virginia softball head coach Joanna Hardin will remain in Charlottesville for at least one more season.
Hardin signed a two-year extension in June, although only the first year of the contract is guaranteed. Her original contract, which began in June of 2016, was set to expire this summer. UVa’s athletic administration opted to give Hardin at least another season leading the Wahoos.
The Daily Progress obtained a copy of Hardin’s contract through an open records request. Her base salary will remain at $99,197 annually, and she’ll also receive $10,901 of supplemental income. Hardin’s bonus structure remains the same as her original contract, which offers performance bonuses ranging from $2,500-12,400.
In five seasons leading UVa, Hardin’s teams have compiled an 81-149 overall record and a 30-85 mark in the ACC. Virginia went 15-33 overall and 10-27 in the ACC this spring.
While those numbers don’t paint an ideal picture for UVa fans, they don’t tell the complete story.
Prior to the creation of Palmer Park, UVa’s softball facility was subpar compared to ACC peers. The new stadium, which opened during the 2020 season, puts the Cavaliers level or above ACC foes in terms of facilities. Hardin’s first few seasons at Charlottesville saw her working with resources behind that of conference peers.
Unfortunately for UVa, the inaugural season in Palmer Park was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, full capacity wasn’t allowed in the stadium either. That’s expected to change next spring.
During the 2021 season, 15 of Virginia’s 33 losses came by three runs or fewer. The team showed signs of being competitive against respectable teams, including close losses to NCAA Tournament teams Georgia, Clemson and Liberty. UVa defeated NCAA Tournament qualifier George Washington three times.
The Cavaliers are only expected to lose two seniors entering next season, and they return all eight players who hit a home run in 2021 as well as all seven pitchers who played in 2021. UVa also added four top-50 recruits in its 2021 class, according to Extra Inning Softball.
There’s reason for hope among UVa softball fans, but there’s also growing expectations.
Hardin will have a chance over the next season or two to prove that she’s the right person to lead UVa softball as it aims to become competitive nationally.