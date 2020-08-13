Virginia soccer programs enjoy lengthy preseason preparation

Virginia soccer players still don’t know their fall schedules.
Student-athletes know ACC Olympic sport competition can begin on Sept. 10, but ACC programs have yet to share official schedules.
It’s no secret that the fate of the fall athletic season remains uncertain. Even in mid-August, the next steps appear unclear.
What is clear for Virginia’s soccer programs is that athletes and coaches are on Grounds, preparing for a possible fall season. The lack of certainty and delayed start to the season bring one unexpected benefit to soccer teams, though. The month-long gap before the start of games allows for a summer acclimation period that typically escapes college soccer programs.
“I’ve always thought our preseason was way too short,” Virginia men’s soccer head coach Georgia Gelnovatch said. “Two weeks is ridiculous.”
In previous seasons, both the men’s and women’s soccer programs are thrust into action shortly after officially arriving on Grounds. The women’s soccer team played an exhibition on Aug. 15 in 2019 and the first game took place on Aug. 23.
The men’s soccer team played a preseason match on Aug. 17 last year before its season opened on Aug. 30.
“It used to be we’d only have two weeks and then we’re off and running, we’ve got games, and so now we’ve got a little more time,” UVa women’s soccer head coach Swanson said. “It looks like we don’t play until Sept. 10. We’re just trying to manage that in the best way we can.”
With additional time to prepare for a fall season, both squads can gradually ramp up fitness levels. The preparation doesn’t necessarily change within either program, but there’s more time to evaluate talent and implement systems.
Instead of stacking multiple practices into one day, teams can spread out work, allowing for increased recovery time if needed.
“Maybe in the past we might have gone double days, like two sessions a day,” Swanson said. “We’re just trying to be smart with where they are and knowing that we’ve got a prolonged preseason to ease them back.”
Both the men’s and women’s soccer programs reached the No. 1 spot in national polls a season ago, with the women’s team bowing out in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The men’s squad fell in the national championship match.
Despite short preseasons in the past, UVa’s soccer programs typically find themselves among the elite Division I programs. Additional preseason time gives the accomplished coaches even more time to determine their starting lineups, while working underclassmen into the squad.
Slowly improving for the next month is the focus of both coaches, who also monitor the latest news with regards to the likelihood of the season. They know the fall season can be canceled at any moment.
“As we’ve been so close to getting started and things are changing by the minute, by the day, it can become frustrating,” Gelnovatch said. “For me, just trying to compartmentalize that, stay focused, stay steady, but it’s a challenge. It’s not easy.”
In terms of protections from COVID-19, the coaches feel confident in their health protocols. Swanson says aside from additional distancing and wearing masks, it’s “business as usual” when on the soccer fields.
He mentioned the mental health benefits of competing together as team, and he likes the way the players approach the unprecedented and challenging situation. The fall schedule is fluid, but the team plans on enjoying its longer preseason together.
“It’s certainly not the typical preseason, that’s for sure, but as I told the players, we all have an opportunity here,” Swanson said. “It’s certainly not what we want it to be, but we’ve got to make it the best it can be.”
An uncertain fall season adds stress to the everyday life of a student-athlete, but COVID-19 delaying the start of the soccer season provides an unusual silver lining. Practicing in masks and being tested for COVID-19 on a regular basis makes for a strange preseason, but the pressure of preparing for a season in a two-week span is removed.
If nothing else, the Virginia soccer programs enjoy having what feels like an actual preseason.
“I’ve talked about it for years,” Gelnovatch said. “I would gladly push our start date back. I’d eliminate a game or two. I think having a proper four or five weeks of preseason, I’d vote for that every day.”
