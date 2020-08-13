Virginia soccer programs enjoy lengthy preseason preparation

“As we’ve been so close to getting started and things are changing by the minute, by the day, it can become frustrating,” Gelnovatch said. “For me, just trying to compartmentalize that, stay focused, stay steady, but it’s a challenge. It’s not easy.”

In terms of protections from COVID-19, the coaches feel confident in their health protocols. Swanson says aside from additional distancing and wearing masks, it’s “business as usual” when on the soccer fields.

He mentioned the mental health benefits of competing together as team, and he likes the way the players approach the unprecedented and challenging situation. The fall schedule is fluid, but the team plans on enjoying its longer preseason together.

“It’s certainly not the typical preseason, that’s for sure, but as I told the players, we all have an opportunity here,” Swanson said. “It’s certainly not what we want it to be, but we’ve got to make it the best it can be.”

An uncertain fall season adds stress to the everyday life of a student-athlete, but COVID-19 delaying the start of the soccer season provides an unusual silver lining. Practicing in masks and being tested for COVID-19 on a regular basis makes for a strange preseason, but the pressure of preparing for a season in a two-week span is removed.