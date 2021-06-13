Virginia shuts out Dallas Baptist to force decisive Game 3 in Columbia Super Regional

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As Zack Gelof’s eighth-inning solo home run sailed out of Founders Park, Virginia players and coaches momentarily forgot how to act in public.

First-base coach Matt Kirby excitedly ran in a circle, while starting pitcher Griff McGarry jumped out of the dugout and pounded his chest.

When senior Alex Tappen hit a three-run home run later in the frame to put Virginia up 4-0, the shenanigans continued. Chris Newell popped out of the dugout with a pink towel wrapped around his head and pitchers in the bullpen started climbing on the outfield wall.

The Cavaliers were understandably excited, having broken open a pitcher’s duel to keep their season alive.

UVa defeated Dallas Baptist 4-0 to force a third and decisive game in the Columbia Super Regional. The two teams will square off Monday at 1 p.m.

While the eighth-inning home runs ensured the victory, McGarry may very well be remembered as the hero of Sunday’s game.

McGarry started the season as a weekend starter before struggling and being relegated to the bullpen prior to the regional. His ERA of 7.53 entering the game was the worst among UVa pitchers who had thrown at least one inning, but his stuff is electric.