Virginia shuts out Dallas Baptist to force decisive Game 3 in Columbia Super Regional

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As Zack Gelof’s eighth-inning solo home run sailed out of Founders Park, Virginia players and coaches momentarily forgot how to act in public.
First-base coach Matt Kirby excitedly ran in a circle, while starting pitcher Griff McGarry jumped out of the dugout and pounded his chest.
When senior Alex Tappen hit a three-run home run later in the frame to put Virginia up 4-0, the shenanigans continued. Chris Newell popped out of the dugout with a pink towel wrapped around his head and pitchers in the bullpen started climbing on the outfield wall.
The Cavaliers were understandably excited, having broken open a pitcher’s duel to keep their season alive.
UVa defeated Dallas Baptist 4-0 to force a third and decisive game in the Columbia Super Regional. The two teams will square off Monday at 1 p.m.
While the eighth-inning home runs ensured the victory, McGarry may very well be remembered as the hero of Sunday’s game.
McGarry started the season as a weekend starter before struggling and being relegated to the bullpen prior to the regional. His ERA of 7.53 entering the game was the worst among UVa pitchers who had thrown at least one inning, but his stuff is electric.
Often touching 97-99 mph on the radar gun, McGarry can be dominant when his command is on point. Sunday, with Virginia facing elimination, McGarry brought his best, despite a bloody pitching hand that forced him to exit the game in the eighth.
He took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and struck out 10, a season-high total.
About the only thing McGarry did not do was earn the win, as DBU’s Rhett Kouba nearly matched McGarry’s shutout. Brandon Neeck, who relieved McGarry in the eighth, was credited with the victory.
Kouba tossed seven shutout frames before the Cavaliers got to him in the eighth.
While neither team scored through seven frames, both sides had opportunities.
In the second inning, Dallas Baptist generated a threat despite striking out four times. On the second strikeout, the ball got by UVa catcher Logan Michaels. Ryan Wrobleski reached first safely and advanced to second on a throwing error by Michaels. He eventually reached third on a stolen base before McGarry recorded strikeout No. 4.
The Patriots also put runners in scoring position in the third and seventh innings, but McGarry thwarted the threats.
As for Virginia, the Cavaliers took until the third inning to get a hit – a Chris Newell single. He reached scoring position, as the team started to put together good at-bats after Newell broke the hitless drought.
UVa stranded Newell in scoring position in the third, Nic Kent in the fourth, Devin Ortiz in the sixth and Alex Tappen in the seventh.
Exceptional defense helped DBU keep the Cavaliers off the board through seven innings.
With the infield in during the sixth inning, Virginia was able to throw out Kyle Teel before he reached home and after the freshman hit a one-out triple. In the seventh, left fielder Austin Bell made a leaping catch to rob Chris Newell of what would’ve been an RBI hit. The catch ended the inning.
In the eighth, Virginia’s offense exploded for four runs behind the home runs from Gelof and Tappen. For the second consecutive day, UVa’s offense only scored in one inning, using two home runs to spark the scoring outburst. The Cavaliers scored five in the fifth Saturday, losing by a run.
The ninth wasn’t without drama.
Neeck – who relieved McGarry in the eighth – walked the first batter of the frame. Senior Kyle Whitten entered for Neeck and loaded the bases with two outs.
Sophomore George Specht recorded a loud, fly ball out to right field to end the game.
Virginia and Dallas Baptist will meet Monday at 1 p.m. The winner earns a spot in the College World Series.