Virginia showcases offensive firepower in victory over Pitt

Woldetensae, who is up to 44.4% shooting from beyond the arc this season, is a seldom-used weapon. With so many offensive options in the team’s starting lineup, Bennett often calls on Reece Beekman and Casey Morsell to play alongside Kihei Clark for their defensive prowess. When called upon, Woldentensae gives the team yet another lethal 3-point threat.

“It’s definitely hard to just stay confident and willing to keep pursuing and be ready for the team, but at the end of the day, it’s about winning,” Woldetensae said of his role. “I’m always happy if the guys produce and win.”

UVa shot 65% from the field in the second half thanks in large part due to Hauser, Huff and Woldetensae. The team drained 66.7% of its 3-point attempts after halftime. The Cavaliers also made 11 of their 13 second-half free throws, which is good for an 84.6% shooting percentage.

The second half wasn’t even the team’s most impressive offensive performance of the ACC slate. The Cavaliers shot 67.7% and 71.4% from 3-point range in the second half of an 85-50 win over Clemson on Jan. 16.