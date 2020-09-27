Virginia sees areas for improvement ahead of clash with Clemson

College football teams improve most from Game 1 to Game 2.
There’s no doubt that’s an overused phrase in sports, but the idea often shared by football coaches holds some truth. Typically, season openers feature an abundance of sloppy mistakes as teams try to regain the rhythm required to compete against opponents.
That was true Saturday for Virginia.
Tavares Kelly Jr. fumbled the opening kickoff. The passing attack lacked consistency. The defense made a few mistakes in coverage over the middle, including allowing a 55-yard touchdown to a tight end.
In the end, however, UVa forced seven turnovers of its own and racked up 450 yards of total offense to beat Duke 38-20 to improve to 1-0 overall and 1-0 in the ACC.
Calling the performance “pretty” would be hyperbole, but UVa spent nearly 10 months away from competitive football, while Duke entered with two games under its belt. Winning was the goal, and Virginia did that while also learning about its weaknesses.
“It was fun to watch our team play football,” Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “Lots to learn and plenty of things to improve. But, they were resilient and they played through their mistakes and different miscues, and ultimately pulled away toward the end. I’m encouraged. Certainly, lots of work, but I’m encouraged.”
Areas for improvement were clear for the Cavaliers entering their second game.
For starters, Virginia needs more consistency from the passing attack.
Brennan Armstrong finished the game completing 24 of his 45 passes for 269 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. At times, Armstrong looked elite. He threw bullets over the middle to players like tight end Tony Poljan and slot receiver Billy Kemp IV. In the second half, he showcased good chemistry with freshman wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr.
At other times, however, Armstrong made mistakes. He missed open receivers with a few erratic throws and an overthrow to Terrell Jana ended up intercepted deep within Virginia territory. The mistake cost the Cavaliers seven points.
“Performance wise, there’s a lot to learn,” Armstrong said after the game. “I needed to be more consistent, but I think that's going to come as time goes. Overall, I'm just happy to get out there with the guys — we finally get to play. I'm just happy to get a win under my belt and we're just going to continue to grow. After these long weeks of practice, finally getting to a game, I just think we're happy to play.”
In fairness to Armstrong, Saturday represented his first college start. He’s just a redshirt sophomore with plenty of time to develop into a top-tier ACC quarterback. If Armstrong improves the accuracy in future weeks and avoids the costly mistakes, he appears to have enough around him in terms of a running game and receiving threats to lead Virginia into the end zone consistently.
Another area for improvement comes on special teams. The team’s kickoff coverage was excellent and punting and kicking seemed fine, but the kickoff return game needed work. Virginia returned one kickoff and it was fumbled. Last season with Joe Reed, kickoff returns were a dynamic threat. Through one week, the unit acted more like a liability.
That’s fixable.
Kelly Jr. drew praise from coaches all offseason and performed well in limited action a season ago. There’s plenty of talent at the position, and the Cavaliers have the option of sticking with Kelly Jr. or trying out Shane Simpson or Kemp IV in the role.
Coverage lapses over the middle jump out as the only glaring defensive issue from Saturday’s win. Duke’s two touchdowns came on passes over the middle to tight ends. One went for eight yards, while the other was a 55-yard chunk play.
Major mistakes can fly against Duke. They’re more costly against teams like Clemson, which the Wahoos face Saturday night.
Outside of breakdowns over the middle, Virginia’s defense created havoc all evening against Duke.
Led by 15 tackles from Zane Zandier, the defense finished the game with 11 tackles for loss, seven forced turnovers and five sacks. It’s hard to complain about that.
“Even when we’re down, I think the third quarter, going into fourth quarter, it seemed like everybody was cool, calm, collected and kind of feeling we were going to win,” Zandier said. “We just needed to make those plays to pull away and ended up doing it. So, yeah, just being resilient is a huge part of this program and I think we've just trained that since I've been here for four years.”
Mistakes were made against Duke.
Virginia still won by 18 points.
Clemson brings a remarkable challenge next week, but the Cavaliers now have a better understanding of what they need to improve to keep the game competitive against Dabo Swinney’s squad.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!