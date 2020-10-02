Virginia seeks redemption against Clemson after embarrassing ACC Championship Game defeat

Losing is frustrating. Getting blown out in a conference title game on national television reaches another level of disappointment.
The Virginia football team entered last season’s ACC Championship Game against Clemson eager to prove it belonged on the national stage. Fresh off a win over Virginia Tech, the Cavaliers were confident despite a depleted defense.
Dabo Swinney’s Clemson team quickly showed why they’re the team to beat in the ACC, annihilating the Cavaliers, 62-17. The Tigers scored at least 14 points in every quarter and posted over 600 yards of total offense in a demolition of UVa’s defense.
“I feel like that was the first time a lot of us got truly embarrassed on national television, especially on a big stage in the ACC Championship,” senior cornerback Nick Grant said. “We understand now going into this season, no matter what, whether we weren’t gonna play them or not in this regular season, all roads lead to Clemson to win the ACC.”
UVa (1-0, 1-0 ACC) heads to Clemson (2-0, 1-0 ACC) Saturday night in a rematch of the 2019 ACC Championship Game. UVa desperately wants a different result.
Familiar faces land on both rosters as the Wahoos seek revenge.
For Virginia, seven of the team’s defensive starters from the loss return. The secondary features three of the same four starters, with Brenton Nelson rejoining the group after missing the 2019 game with an injury.
Clemson returns the two most important pieces of its offense: quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne. Experts have Lawrence pegged as the likely No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, while Etienne is the two-time reigning ACC Player of the Year.
Stopping the high-powered attack might be just as challenging as a season ago, even with new wide receivers in the mix.
“Clemson is at the point of reloading,” Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “There’s certainly an adjustment or a tweak here or there by their personnel or for their personnel, but Dabo’s record and Clemson’s record since he’s been there doesn’t warrant wholesale changes.”
That means many of the same challenges exist this fall for UVa’s defense. The same scheme that led to 62 points remains in place for the Tigers.
Stopping Etienne is a starting point for Virginia’s defensive unit.
“We have to keep No. 9 in front of you and tackle him, which we didn’t do, and you have to not let them launch the ball down the field, which is what they want to do,” co-defensive coordinator Nick Howell said. “They’re built on explosion. We gave up a ton of explosive plays, and we can’t allow that to happen.”
Etienne ran for 114 yards and a touchdown on just 14 carries a season ago. He averaged 8.1 yards per carry. That’s just a shade over Etienne’s career rushing average of 7.7 yards per carry.
In the passing game, Clemson averaged an astounding 19.4 yards per reception. Three different receivers recorded receptions of at least 50 yards.
Lawrence completed 16 of his 22 passes for 302 yards and four touchdowns. He was surgical.
“I mean, what can’t he do?” Grant said. “He avoids the pass rush. He can take hits. He throws perfect balls, goes through progressions.”
The Tigers scored three touchdowns of at least 20 yards and added another of 19 yards. UVa’s defense struggled mightily to limit big plays.
That’s an area of emphasis this time around.
“A lot of teams if they don’t get a lot of big plays in a game they really struggle with moving the ball consistently down the field, so it’s a matter of limiting 15-plus yard plays, and I think we’ll be in very good shape going into this game,” Grant said.
On the bright side, Virginia returns a healthy and experienced secondary. Players like Grant took last year’s defeat personally, using offseason work and film study to enter 2020 performing well.
Nelson returned to the secondary this fall following injury at the end of last season, and JMU transfer D’Angelo Amos added an interception in his first game as a Wahoo.
Linebackers Charles Snowden and Noah Taylor create a dynamic pass rush off the edge, and the defensive line features veteran experience from guys like Mandy Alonso and Richard Burney.
The Cavaliers forced seven turnovers against Duke, while also tallying 11 tackles for loss and five sacks.
Offensively, Virginia scored 38 points despite inconsistent play. Brennan Armstrong took over as the starting quarterback, recording over 300 yards of total offense and three touchdowns in his first collegiate start.
The running game nearly eclipsed 200 yards against Duke, and Wayne Taulapapa finished with a career-high 95 yards on the ground. He added two touchdowns as well.
“He’s a big-boy pad runner,” Swinney said. “You better be ready for that guy.”
Virginia has Clemson’s respect entering Saturday’s contest. For the Wahoos, pulling the upset requires a belief that the defense and team are improved enough to beat an offense with a pair of Heisman Trophy contenders.
Winning also requires elite execution.
Mendenhall says he doesn’t plan on overhauling UVa’s philosophy or being significantly more aggressive than a typical week. He wants his team to execute the game plan to the best of their ability. He’s less worried about Clemson’s dominance and talent and more focused on UVa’s performance.
At the same time, Clemson’s talent and success are undeniable.
It takes a special effort physically and mentally to be the Tigers, who haven’t lost an ACC game since 2017.
“I can’t say they’re better than everyone they play, but they’re better than 95% of the teams they play,” Howell said. “How do you match up? The extra stuff has gotta be there. You gotta be sound. You gotta disrupt. I think culture’s a big deal. I think mindset’s a big deal.”
