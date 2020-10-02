Virginia seeks redemption against Clemson after embarrassing ACC Championship Game defeat

Clemson returns the two most important pieces of its offense: quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne. Experts have Lawrence pegged as the likely No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, while Etienne is the two-time reigning ACC Player of the Year.

Stopping the high-powered attack might be just as challenging as a season ago, even with new wide receivers in the mix.

“Clemson is at the point of reloading,” Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “There’s certainly an adjustment or a tweak here or there by their personnel or for their personnel, but Dabo’s record and Clemson’s record since he’s been there doesn’t warrant wholesale changes.”

That means many of the same challenges exist this fall for UVa’s defense. The same scheme that led to 62 points remains in place for the Tigers.

Stopping Etienne is a starting point for Virginia’s defensive unit.

“We have to keep No. 9 in front of you and tackle him, which we didn’t do, and you have to not let them launch the ball down the field, which is what they want to do,” co-defensive coordinator Nick Howell said. “They’re built on explosion. We gave up a ton of explosive plays, and we can’t allow that to happen.”