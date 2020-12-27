Virginia seeks increased defensive toughness ahead of ACC play

Tony Bennett and Kihei Clark addressed the media after Virginia’s 98-75 loss to No. 1 Gonzaga on Saturday, and the message was clear.
Yes, the Cavaliers were outplayed. Perhaps more notably, though, they were “scared” and “overwhelmed.”
Technically, UVa remains the reigning national champion, but on the court, the Wahoos were not on the same level as Gonzaga on Saturday. Not only was the execution subpar, but the intensity level lacked. Virginia allowed nearly 100 points, something that hasn’t happened since Bennett’s second season in Charlottesville.
“It was a pretty intense halftime,” Bennett said about addressing his team down 13 points at the break. “It was about fighting; it was about soundness and toughness. You just could feel it, and I thought some guys, it was a bit overwhelming for some.”
Virginia lacked fight at times, while Gonzaga looked comfortable and aggressive.
Aside from Clark and occasional plays from Jay Huff, Sam Hauser and Trey Murphy, the Cavaliers looked largely lost and confused. Defensively, players chased from behind, struggling with rotations and defensive assignments.
The Cavaliers allowed Gonzaga's Corey Kispert to hit a school-record nine 3-pointers and finish with 32 points. Kispert frequently caught the ball uncovered along the 3-point line, turning open shots into consistent points.
“There’s an old saying that you’re never more open than when you first catch the ball,” Kispert said after the game. “So a lot of my shots didn’t really touch my hands for long.”
Drew Timme added 29 points for the Bulldogs while also grabbing eight rebounds.
Ball movement was efficient and effective for Gonzaga, which tallied 26 assists on 35 field goals. The Bulldogs turned the ball over just seven times, while UVa coughed it up 15 times, leading to 27 points off turnovers.
“I think we were kind of playing selfishly on the defensive end, not helping each other,” Clark said. “The actions that they ran, it just put us in tough spots and we just didn’t do what we practiced, pretty much.”
Could the subpar showing be a product of a recent COVID-19 break? Bennett’s team spent 10 days away from practice before three days in the gym before a win over William & Mary on Tuesday.
Clark wasn’t buying that as an excuse.
“I think we had enough time to prepare,” Clark said. “We just were overwhelmed and they took it to us.”
There’s no shame in losing to Gonzaga, which became the first team in men’s college basketball history to beat four teams ranked in the AP top 20 through its first seven games of a season. The Zags have scored at least 87 points in every game, including a 102-point effort in a win over Kansas.
Gonzaga deserves its No. 1 ranking after a blistering start to the season.
UVa, however, might not deserve a spot in the AP top 25 after its performance through six games.
“We helped them out more than we needed to, for sure,” Bennett said.
With ACC play starting Wednesday at Notre Dame, Virginia needs to improve on both ends. The loss to Gonzaga revealed plenty of flaws.
UVa’s defense isn’t perfect, and the current guys need to play within the defensive system better. The Cavaliers desperately need more defensive fire and intensity. Losing Mamadi Diakite and Braxton Key to graduation hurts on the defensive end, and their loss is evident.
Diakite and Key aren’t returning this season, though. Their Virginia careers are over. While losing those two players helps explain defensive lapses, it’s not an excuse for subpar defense. UVa possesses the talent to compete with the best teams in college basketball, but it’s not close to that level yet this season.
As usual, Bennett plans to use the game as a teaching moment. UVa has lost disappointing games before, from the famous 2018 loss to UMBC to a 29-point road loss to Purdue a season ago. UVa’s program trudges forward after defeats rather than folding when the going gets tough.
The loss to Gonzaga showcased Virginia’s “warts,” as Bennett put it. One wart, somewhat surprisingly, looks like a lack of defensive intensity. That’s atypical of UVa’s program, but defense is also the area of coaching Bennett excels.