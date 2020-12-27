Virginia seeks increased defensive toughness ahead of ACC play

“There’s an old saying that you’re never more open than when you first catch the ball,” Kispert said after the game. “So a lot of my shots didn’t really touch my hands for long.”

Drew Timme added 29 points for the Bulldogs while also grabbing eight rebounds.

Ball movement was efficient and effective for Gonzaga, which tallied 26 assists on 35 field goals. The Bulldogs turned the ball over just seven times, while UVa coughed it up 15 times, leading to 27 points off turnovers.

“I think we were kind of playing selfishly on the defensive end, not helping each other,” Clark said. “The actions that they ran, it just put us in tough spots and we just didn’t do what we practiced, pretty much.”

Could the subpar showing be a product of a recent COVID-19 break? Bennett’s team spent 10 days away from practice before three days in the gym before a win over William & Mary on Tuesday.

Clark wasn’t buying that as an excuse.

“I think we had enough time to prepare,” Clark said. “We just were overwhelmed and they took it to us.”