Virginia seeks bounce-back win against young N.C. State team

The same goes for UVa.

A season after ranking 234th nationally in offensive efficiency, according to KenPom, UVa has surged to 11th in the metric this season. The improvement comes in part because of the addition of newcomers.

Transfers Sam Hauser and Trey Murphy both average over 10 points per game and have combined for 67 of the team’s 126 made 3-pointers.

Despite significant personnel differences, both teams follow their same principles to try to pick up wins. N.C. State plays aggressive defense, relying on multiple guards to help generate turnovers. The Wolfpack create turnovers on nearly 25% of their opponents’ possessions, one of the best marks in the nation.

Six N.C. State players have at least 10 steals this season.

“They’re aggressive,” Bennett said. “They’ll come down the floor. They can press you. They can switch. They use their athleticism, and I thought they played really well and lost a tough one at Syracuse. They’re active. Last year, they came into our place and really bothered us with their defense.”

Fortunately for UVa, it only turns the ball over on about 14% of its possessions, one of the five best marks in college basketball.