Virginia secondary aims to fix errors from end of 2019 season

Knowing the culture and system puts UVa in a position to succeed this season. At the same time, UVa struggled against the nation’s best passers. Significant improvement in both one-on-one matchups and communication is needed for Virginia’s secondary to become one of the best in the ACC.

Fortunately for the Wahoos, there’s quality depth behind the starters this season. An injury or two shouldn’t completely derail the unit’s success like last season.

D’Angelo Amos, a graduate transfer from James Madison, backs up Blount. He’s played in multiple defensive schemes during his time at JMU, and he’s an explosive athlete.

Heskin Smith, Jaylon Baker and Darrius Bratton bring experience and athleticism to the cornerback position. Coen King and Antonio Clary are well-respected by coaches at the strong safety spot.

Injuries forced players like Smith and Baker into action last season. While the results were mixed, the backups are deeper into their development than they would be if they didn’t take the field last season.

“Even though at the time it looked bad, now it paid off and it’s working for us in a good way,” Cross said.